Mullen Provides Shareholder Update

BREA, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Mullen Technologies, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, Inc. ( NETE ) in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announces today an update for Mullen shareholders.

“I’m very grateful for all the hard work the Mullen team has put into filing the recently cleared S4 which represents a significant milestone in merging with Net Element,” said David Michery, CEO and Chairman of Mullen. “I look forward to a successful transition with NETE and congratulate their team for making this happen. Our focus continues on our EV efforts, and we are looking forward to debuting our first EV Crossover, the Mullen FIVE.”

In March 2021, Mullen crossed another major milestone with the purchase of its 120,000-square-foot Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing Center and Proving Grounds (AMEC) on 100+ acres in Tunica, Mississippi. Mullen’s plans include an additional 700,000-square-foot body shop, paint shop, warehouse, and test track to complete an automotive campus. In total, the campus will include over 820,000-square-feet with production capacity of 100,000 vehicles annually.

Mullen has also hired experienced operating executives Trey Agner as Director of Operations and Jerry Baker as Production Manager to oversee and begin preparing the facility for production start. The two executives have a combined 50+ years of experience in manufacturing and bring a wealth of automotive expertise in production, prototyping, plant operations and facility management across the U.S. and internationally. Agner and Baker were also part of the original manufacturing team that established the facility in 2017 and they bring a wealth of firsthand working knowledge for customizing the AMEC facility to support the start of manufacturing Mullen’s first EVs (electric vehicles).

Mullen has also spent the past few months diligently working on fine-tuning the design, material selections and vehicle build for the Mullen FIVE Crossover EV (formerly Ottava 2p6). Mullen will unveil the FIVE to the world for the first time in November 2021. Mullen is now accepting reservations on the FIVE. View here for more details or to make a reservation.

The Form S-4 is available under Net Element’s CIK number (0001499961) on the SEC’s EDGAR System.

About Mullen Technologies

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based licensed vehicle manufacturer that operates in various verticals of the businesses, focusing in the automotive industry: Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp., and CarHub. Each of these divisions provide Mullen with diversity of different products and services within the automotive industry. For more information, please visit: www.MullenUSA.com .

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

No Offer or Solicitation

Forward-Looking Statements

