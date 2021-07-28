Schmitt Industries Announces New AS2100 Accurate Distance Sensor

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) is pleased to announce the release of a new product, the AS2100 Accurate Distance Sensor. Coming from the company's long-range sensor group, the AS2100 is an improved replacement product for the now retired AR2000.

"For many years, the AR2000 was a great choice for distance measurement in difficult environments," said Nick Catalano, Acuity's General Manager. "Now we have an even stronger option in the AS2100."

A highly accurate laser distance sensor, the AS2100 is designed to work well outdoors, in bright lights, and even on difficult hot or dark surfaces. It provides superior accuracy at long range. It can measure natural targets up to 100m away and Acuity reflective targets up to 500m away with an accuracy of +/- 1 mm.

The AS2100 has a Class 2, red, visible laser diode for simple aiming and setup. The spot size starts at 0.15 inches and grows to only about 2 inches at distances of 100 meters. With a maximum measurement frequency of 250Hz, these sensors excel in distance measurement applications with bright, dark, hot, and textured surfaces.

SUPERIOR ACCURACY AT LONG RANGE

Due to the product's high performing specs and ability to provide accurate measurements on difficult targets, it's the perfect laser for a wide variety of applications and industries, including:

Metal production applications, for example controlling fill level for steel and iron, cut to length applications for steel and aluminum, and dimensional measurements of hot materials.

Transportation industry applications, for example, positional measurements during materials handling processes, crane positioning, trolleys and vertical lifts positioning, and flood gate position measurements in dam operations.

Process control applications, such as cut to length measurements (steel & lumber industries), diameter and width measurements of rolls (paper & steel), length/width positioning measurements for sorting applications, and more.

Fill level measurement applications, such as silo level measurements & controlling the filling and pouring of steel and iron.

"Including the AS2100 in our catalog provides new and existing customers with the best distance sensor options they need for their measurement challenges," Catalano added.

Exact details and product specifications on the AS2100 Accurate Distance Sensor can be found on the Acuity Laser website at the following link, along with downloadable PDF datasheets and user manuals:

https://www.acuitylaser.com/product/laser-sensors/long-range-sensors/as2100-accurate-distance-sensor/

For any media inquiries or more information on this product, please reach out to Acuity Laser at [email protected]

ABOUT ACUITY LASER:

Acuity Lasers is a division under Schmitt Industries Inc. Acuity Laser was founded in 1992 to develop laser distance sensors and laser measurement systems for industrial and OEM use. Today our sensors are used in a wide range of industrial applications including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part and surface inspection. We serve a wide range of customers, including clients in production industries, system integrators, and OEM customers. Visit us at www.AcuityLaser.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schmitt-industries-announces-new-as2100-accurate-distance-sensor-301342924.html

SOURCE Schmitt Industries, Inc.