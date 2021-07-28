U.S. Olympic Surfer, Caroline Marks, Drives Thousands Of New Users To Grom's Safe Social Media For Kids

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) - Grom Social ambassador Caroline Marks, one of two women who represented Team USA at the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics, inspired a huge surge in downloads of the Grom Social app last weekend, resulting in more than 5000 new users for the platform. A safe social media site for kids under 13 years old and the brainchild of Caroline's older brother, Zach, Grom Social recently unveiled a weeklong celebration of the 19-year-old Olympian offering updates exclusively for Grom Social users (www.gromsocial.com), giving them one-of-a-kind access to her journey to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic games.

"My family could not be prouder of Caroline's performance at the Olympic games." - Zach Marks , Founder, Grom Social



Initially launched in 2012 as a website, Grom Social has grown into a safe and viable social media opportunity for kids under the age of 13 -- the benchmark age for most social media sites that kids can join. Grom invites parent participation, is monitored 24/4 for content and operates under the guidelines of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which is designed to safeguard kids online. Grom is the only social media app for kids under 13 that allows them to post and share videos and enjoy the fun of social media that is typically reserved for older kids.

"My family could not be prouder of Caroline's performance at the Olympic games – both in and out of the water. Her sportsmanship and display of grace under pressure can serve as an inspiration to both kids and adults alike," explains Zach Marks, Grom Social Media's Founder and Chief Kid Officer. "Caroline's commitment to sharing her journey to the Olympics with Grom subscribers clearly resonated with kids. And the parallels of Caroline safely surfing in the ocean and keeping kids safe while surfing social media is an important message that is clearly breaking though."

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-olympic-surfer-caroline-marks-drives-thousands-of-new-users-to-groms-safe-social-media-for-kids-301342853.html

SOURCE Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.