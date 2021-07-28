LivePerson appoints Tony Owens to scale field strategy and operations for next stage of growth

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), the global leader in conversational AI, today announced the appointment of Tony Owens as President of Worldwide Field Operations. Owens will lead and scale LivePerson's field strategy and operations as the company enters its next stage of growth and expands its mission of bringing trusted conversational AI to the world's top brands.

Owens has led world-class sales and operations teams for more than 20 years, building and managing large, high-growth technology sales organizations at world-renowned tech companies. He will oversee LivePerson's global growth strategy, including markets, partner ecosystem, sales operations, midmarket, and marketing organizations.

"Tony's incredible experience and proven track record scaling businesses are massive assets to LivePerson's growth agenda. I'm excited to welcome him to the team to infuse new thinking and leadership as we scale aggressively to meet the special opportunity LivePerson has to create meaningful, AI-driven conversational experiences for the world's top brands and their customers," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson.

Before joining LivePerson, Owens was at Salesforce.com for ten years with progressive responsibilities running its field operation in the Americas — its largest territory — and was a key leader as the company grew from $1.4 billion in revenue to well over $20 billion. Previously, Owens was Group Vice President at Oracle. He is passionate about giving back and was an executive sponsor for Salesforce's women's network and BOLDforce, a diversity and inclusion initiative. He is an active sponsor for communities including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Autism Speaks, and the Navy Seal Foundation. Owens attended Brigham Young University and lives in the Bay Area with his wife of 25 years and four kids.

"I'm very excited to join LivePerson's leadership team as the company continues to see massive growth," said Owens. "I believe three major dynamics govern the market: data; artificial intelligence; and customer, partner, and employee engagement. LivePerson is central to all three of these forces and uniquely positioned with the right tech and talent base to build on to seize the day. I'm thrilled to lead the field team as we scale to the next phase of growth."

Eighty-five percent of consumers worldwide report they want to message with brands, and conversational AI helps brands meet this overwhelming demand, which represents a permanent structural shift in the way the world does business. Hundreds of the world's top brands build, run, and optimize AI-powered conversational experiences on LivePerson's Conversational Cloud. Brands using the platform have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

