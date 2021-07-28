NEOGEN Launches Reveal® Q+ for Δ9-THC in Hemp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NEOGEN Launches Reveal® Q+ for Δ9-THC in Hemp

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LANSING, Mich., July 28, 2021

LANSING, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that they have launched a test that can quickly and accurately detect levels of the delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC) cannabinoid in hemp plants.

NEOGEN's new Reveal® Q+ for Δ9-THC can precisely detect and report THC levels between 0.1% and 1.6%, providing fast, reliable, and on-demand crop monitoring. The new test is designed for use with NEOGEN's Raptor® Solo Integrated Analysis Platform, a portable, Wi-Fi-enabled reader used to analyze the lateral flow test strips, presenting hemp farmers with the ability to quickly test THC levels on-site.

"The addition of the ability to test for Δ9-THC to our Reveal Q+ portfolio puts the power in the hands of hemp farmers," says John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "We are continually focused on empowering and supporting farmers through our innovative solutions. With this quantitative test, farmers no longer have to rely on analytical labs for cannabinoid testing, as it provides results much more quickly and in a more cost-effective manner. Now, crops can be monitored early and often, for more detailed plot analytics, and reducing the risk of crops going hot and needing to be destroyed."

Hemp, which has been legal to grow since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, is a cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% Δ9-THC, the primary psychoactive cannabinoid. Hemp has various uses, including rope and textiles, feed and grain, and cannabidiol (CDB), commonly used in body care products and supplements.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

CONTACT:

Nate Banner, Product Manager, Residues and Chemical Contaminants


(517) 372-9200 ext. 2396, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE57256&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-launches-reveal-q-for-9-thc-in-hemp-301343141.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE57256&Transmission_Id=202107280845PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE57256&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment