JLL Appoints Ben Breslau as Chief Research Officer

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Ben Breslau to the newly established role of Chief Research Officer, effective immediately. He will work closely with the firm's Global Executive Board and chair the firm's Global Research Executive Board (GREB).

A prominent thought leader in real estate economics and property research, Breslau will be responsible for directing JLL's global Research team to continue to provide exceptional intelligence and insights on the factors that shape the future of real estate globally. The team of more than 450 professionals analyzes commercial real estate at both macro and micro levels, and also oversees delivery of the firm's leading research publications and thought leadership to clients and JLL's experts. He will play a key strategic role further elevating and leveraging research for JLL's businesses and bringing new innovative analytics and insights to JLL's clients.

"In the past 20 years, Ben has demonstrated innovative thinking on key topics that shape the future of real estate for a better world," said Richard Bloxam, JLL CEO Capital Markets and executive sponsor of Research. "His expertise and insight across all types of real estate research give him a keen understanding of the business and the ability to help our clients make smarter decisions."

Breslau has elevated the firm's industry-leading research capabilities with a focus on advanced analytics, insightful interpretation and strategic application. Breslau has participated in and led consulting assignments advising domestic and international clients on real estate market conditions, opportunities and strategies. Having held a variety of roles spanning property types and industries, Breslau has a deep understanding of the needs of JLL's clients – including occupiers and investors of all sizes.

In his role of Chief Research Officer, Americas, Breslau led JLL's 200-person Research & Strategy team in the Americas region and was part of the GREB, which aligns and guides the firm's strategic research priorities and initiatives. Other members of the GREB include Roddy Allan, James Brown, Sean Coghlan, Jeremy Kelly, Kim Mercado and Marie Puybaraud.

"The strength of JLL's global, regional and local research leadership and talent is unrivaled," said Breslau. "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to lead this team and work with our team to set a bold agenda for Research in the future."

Breslau's creative thinking and desire to instill a research and development mindset into JLL's researchers is evidenced through the partnership he established and leads with MIT Real Estate Innovation Lab. This collaboration resulted in the recently launched MIT Tech Tracker, a web tool to gather, track, define and connect technologies that impact the built environment.

Breslau holds a degree in Economics from Emory University. In addition to serving on the MIT Center for Real Estate Board, Breslau has also held leadership positions, is a frequent expert speaker, and active member for many local and national industry associations including the Urban Land Institute, National Association of Business Economists (NABE) and CoreNet. In 2008, he was named to the Boston Business Journal's 40 under 40 list.

