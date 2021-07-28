Simon A. Meester Named President of Genie

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Terex Corporation ( NYSE:TEX, Financial), announced today that Simon A. Meester has been appointed President of Genie, effective August 1, 2021. Meester will continue to report to Garrison and join the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Meester currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Genie. Meester joined Genie in 2018 from Eaton Corporation, where he was Vice President and General Manager of the Industrial Control Division. Previously, he held senior roles at Caterpillar and Sandvik. Meester will continue to be based in Genie's Redmond, Wash., headquarters.

"Simon's leadership has kept Genie team members safe during the pandemic, while leading key strategic initiatives to deliver quality and value for our customers," Garrison said. "He is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the business, our customers' needs, and how to drive growth. I am confident that he is the right person to lead Genie forward."

Meester commented, "Genie has committed team members, strong customer relationships, and a passion to innovate and grow the business. I am honored to lead Genie and build on our momentum as we continue to position Genie for the future."

