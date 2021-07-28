The University of Miami Herbert Business School Partners with 2U, Inc. to Power its Online MBA

PR Newswire

MIAMI and LANHAM, Md., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, announced a new agreement with the University of Miami Herbert Business School to power its current Online MBA and create a new track—the Online Advanced MBA—for students with appropriate prior credits and/or professional experience who want a faster, more affordable pathway to a high-quality Miami Herbert MBA. The agreement represents an expansion of 2U's existing relationship with the university and the School, which already offers high-quality, online, tech skills-focused boot camps for adult learners in high-demand fields including fintech and coding.

"Our mission at the University of Miami is to transform lives through education, research, innovation, and service, and in working with 2U over the past four years, we've found a partner that's fundamentally aligned and dedicated to that work," said Jeffrey L. Duerk, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of Miami. "We have an institutional imperative to meet 21st century challenges head-on through rigorous, accessible online education and workforce training programs, and our expanded partnership with 2U will give us the scale and technical expertise to help more future business leaders realize their full potential."

2U will begin powering Miami Herbert's Online MBA program along with its Advanced track in early 2022. Each will feature the high-quality teaching, curriculum, and student learning experience found in the traditional on-campus program and will include for-credit, in-person immersions for online students to deepen their professional networking and connection to the University of Miami campus culture.

"The University of Miami already offers one of the best online MBAs in the country; our role at 2U is to further grow this transformative program so even more students and professionals can gain the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive as business leaders in a rapidly changing world," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Global Partnerships at 2U. "A shared commitment to quality and strong student outcomes has always defined our partnership with the University of Miami Herbert Business School, and we look forward to building on this track record of success through our expanded partnership."

The University of Miami's online MBA is ranked in the U.S. News and World Report Top 50 online MBA programs and welcomes students from around the world to learn from leading faculty and researchers in the business community. By tapping into 2U's scale, tech-enabled services, high-quality online learning design, and global reach, the University of Miami Herbert Business School will draw new learners at a time when companies are approaching pre-pandemic MBA recruiting levels. In fact, according to a recent GMAC survey of corporate recruiters , 91 percent of recruiters expect to hire MBA graduates in 2021—a number that's expected to increase or remain stable over the next five years, signaling that "graduate management talent is integral to organizational growth plans."

"Miami Herbert Business School sits at the nexus of Latin American entrepreneurship, giving our institution the privilege—and the responsibility—of serving an increasingly large and diverse cohort of future business leaders, and our work with 2U will help us reach that goal," said Henrik Cronqvist, Vice Dean for Graduate Business Programs and Executive Education at the University of Miami Herbert Business School. "2U shares our commitment to building opportunities for learners worldwide, and we're thrilled to continue our strong partnership to shape the future of education."

More information about 2U's partnership with the University of Miami Herbert Business School—including the online technical boot camps offered through the Herbert Business School and the Division of Continuing and International Education—can be found at 2u.com/partners/university-miami/ .

About 2U, Inc.

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

About the University of Miami Herbert Business School

The University of Miami Herbert Business School is a leader in preparing individuals and organizations to excel in the complex, dynamic, and interconnected world of global business. One of 12 schools and colleges at the University of Miami, the School offers undergraduate, master's, doctoral, and executive education programs. With its location in a major center for international business, Miami Herbert Business School is acclaimed for its global perspective, student and faculty diversity, and engagement with the business community. More information about the Miami Herbert Business School can be found at www.herbert.miami.edu

