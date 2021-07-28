Logo
Northwest Pipe Company to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Financial results to be released after market close on August 4, 2021

- Conference call to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT on August 5, 2021

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 28, 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today it intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Northwest_Pipe_Company_Logo.jpg

Scott Montross, Northwest Pipe Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nwpipe.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Thursday, August 19, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 10015713.

About Northwest Pipe Company
Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
(360) 397-6294 • [email protected]

Or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400

favicon.png?sn=SF56792&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pipe-company-to-release-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-4th-301342846.html

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF56792&Transmission_Id=202107280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF56792&DateId=20210728
