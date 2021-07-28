Chipotle Makes It Easier Than Ever To Get Free Guac On National Avocado Day

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is celebrating National Avocado Day on July 31 with a digital-only promo code, AVO2021, that will be available to all guests in the U.S. and Canada.

To redeem free guac on the most extra day of the year, guests in the U.S. and Canada can simply use code AVO2021 at digital checkout with an entrée purchase via the Chipotle app or Chipotle websites on July 31. The free guac offer can be used to score a free topping or side of guac and is limited to one (1) free topping or side of guac per transaction. Guests can not use the promo code in-restaurant.

To make things even more extra for fans, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on the Chipotle app and Chipotle websites through August 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Chipotle's National Avocado Day offers, guests in the U.S. can visit chipotle.com/avocadoday and guests in Canada can visit chipotle.ca/avocadoday.

"National Avocado Day, our most popular 'Chipotday,' has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to continue the tradition this year by offering fresh, hand-mashed guac for free via our digital channels only with the promo code AVO2021."

Extra Facts

In restaurants across the U.S., Canada , and Europe this year, Chipotle is expected to use approximately 4.5 million cases of avocados, equivalent to more than 100 million pounds of fruit, for its famous guac.

, and this year, Chipotle is expected to use approximately 4.5 million cases of avocados, equivalent to more than 100 million pounds of fruit, for its famous guac. Chipotle's guac features six simple ingredients: avocados, citrus juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapenos, and salt.

Grammy-winning musician and farmer Jason Mraz is a longstanding avocado supplier for Chipotle restaurants.

is a longstanding avocado supplier for Chipotle restaurants. Chipotle upcycles leftover avocado pits from select restaurants to create its avo dyed goods line, available on Chipotle Goods (chipotlegoods.com). An ink is created when the pits are simmered in water, creating a sustainable, plant-based dye varying in color that ultimately results in customized apparel and accessories for the brand.

Free Guac terms - Valid 7/31/2021, for a regular size side or topping of guacamole with the purchase of a full price entree item. Valid only on orders placed and fulfilled from participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations during normal operating hours. Limit one free item per transaction; redemption is subject to availability. Available via Chipotle websites and mobile app only; not valid on orders via third party delivery platforms. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced or altered and where prohibited. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. For full terms, fans can visit: chipotle.com/avocadoday and chipotle.ca/avocadoday.

$0 Delivery Fee terms - Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. Available 7/28 - 8/1 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10 in US and $12 CAD in Canada, maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or chipotle.ca, or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

