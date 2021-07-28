Sandvik to acquire premium solid round tools company Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sandvik to acquire premium solid round tools company Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 28, 2021

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire 67% of Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd, a China based premium solid round tools company, with a call option to buy the remaining part in three years' time. Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd is mainly focused on global and local OEMs and connected suppliers operating in China. Its capabilities include the full solid round tools manufacturing value chain with an offer covering blanks, cutting tools, reconditioning and coating services. The company will be reported in Sandvik Coromant, a division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

"The acquisition of Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd is part of our strategy for our machining solutions business to increase our market share and take a leading position in solid round tools, and at the same time expand further in the Asian market. We are looking forward to welcoming Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd to the Sandvik Group", says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd will continue to operate under its own brand and focus on developing its offer and market share with the ambition to become a leading premium provider of solid round tools in China. The combined expertise and footprint of Sandvik Coromant and Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd will drive further geographical expansion in the region, particularly for cutting tools.

"We have long-term strategic commitment to strengthen and develop our business. China is a fast-growing market for solid round tools, and the acquisition of Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd will further strengthen our presence and enhance our offer to customers in this important region. With its premium position and strong customer focus, Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd is a great fit for Sandvik Machining Solutions", says Nadine Crauwels, President of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd is headquartered in Chuzhou, China, and has around 500 employees. It had revenues of approximately SEK 400 million for the twelve month period Q2 2020 to Q1 2021, an EBIT margin slightly dilutive to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. Impact on earnings per share will initially be neutral.

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-to-acquire-premium-solid-round-tools-company-chuzhou-yongpu-carbide-tools-co--ltd,c3390114

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3390114/1448945.pdf

Sandvik to acquire premium solid round tools company Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools Co., Ltd

favicon.png?sn=IO57273&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-to-acquire-premium-solid-round-tools-company-chuzhou-yongpu-carbide-tools-co-ltd-301343150.html

SOURCE Sandvik

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO57273&Transmission_Id=202107280810PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO57273&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment