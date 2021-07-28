NeuroOne to Participate in Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on July 29, 2021

PR Newswire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) (NeuroOne or the Company), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announces today that the Company will participate in Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Virtual MedTech Summer Conference on July 29, 2021.

The event will consist of one-on-one virtual investor meetings. Investors participating in the virtual conference who are interested in meeting with management should contact their A.G.P. representative or [email protected] .

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com.

The Company previously announced it had successfully met the first performance milestone in the distribution and development agreement signed with Zimmer Biomet on July 20, 2020. In addition to acquiring exclusive global distribution rights to NeuroOne's Evo™ (Evo) patented electrode technology, the partnership also offered the potential for NeuroOne to earn back-end milestone payments if certain events were met within a specified time frame.

NeuroOne received FDA clearance for its Evo cortical technology in November 2019.

In partnership with Mayo Clinic, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and other prominent academic medical centers, the Company began developing its cortical electrode technology in 2015. The Company initially focused its efforts on the epilepsy and intraoperative tumor monitoring markets. NeuroOne intends to continue to develop the technology for use in therapeutic applications for Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and pain management due to failed back surgery procedures.

