GSE Solutions a Gold Sponsor at the ANS Utility Working Conference in August

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., July 28, 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, is proud to announce its gold sponsorship at the American Nuclear Society (ANS) Utility Working Conference (UWC) August 8-11. This sponsorship reflects GSE Solutions' long history of support for ANS and the nuclear industry.

GSE_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Back in-person this year, this event is focused on the current challenges facing the US nuclear industry and practical approaches the industry needs to survive and thrive in a rapidly changing environment. UWC provides the perfect environment to talk to customers face to face about GSE Solutions current and newly acquired solution offerings as well as discuss their new strategy for decarbonization and supporting the stabilization of the power supply and clean energy.

"ANS connects members across the country, providing valuable meetings and conferences," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "We support these efforts and look forward to telling ANS members about GSE's unique combination of unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing that help nuclear plants reduce costs and improve operational excellence."

"GSE Solutions' partnership with ANS provides a unique opportunity to engage the US professional community and advance the state of nuclear technology," commented Craig Piercy, ANS Executive Director/CEO.

"This sponsorship is an opportunity for GSE Solutions to support the community dedicated to advancing the nuclear field by creating a forum for sharing information and advancements in technology," added Marilyn Kray, past ANS President.

Media Contact
Sunny DeMattio, GSE Solutions
[email protected]
P: +1 410.970.7931

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the largest independent companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry. www.gses.com

favicon.png?sn=LA54721&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gse-solutions-a-gold-sponsor-at-the-ans-utility-working-conference-in-august-301342630.html

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

