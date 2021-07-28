Uber Partners with FTD's ProFlowers to Deliver Florals On-Demand Nationwide

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced an exclusive partnership with FTD, LLC, a leader in the floral industry for more than a century, to bring on-demand flower delivery to Uber and Uber Eats customers nationwide. This one-of-a-kind deal marks Uber's first national floral partnership.

Starting today, customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and more will be able to order a selection of beautiful floral arrangements through FTD's ProFlower's brand and will utilize the company's national network of local florists, directly from the Uber and Uber Eats app. The offering will continue to roll out to additional cities throughout the year and will be available nationwide by early 2022. Uber Pass and Eats Pass holders will also enjoy 5% off and unlimited $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders of $15+.*

Customers who wish to order ProFlowers for delivery can simply open the Uber Eats app, tap the flower icons, select a ProFlowers location and begin shopping. And to celebrate the launch, starting July 30th, ProFlowers and Uber Eats are offering customers $10 off a purchase of $50 or more on the limited edition "Uber Sunshine'' bouquet, available exclusively through ProFlowers on Uber Eats.

"When it comes to delivery, it's all about meeting our customer's needs, whether for everyday or special occasions, so flowers are a natural progression for Uber." said Raj Beri, Uber's Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals. "FTD has been a leader in the floral industry for more than a century. By pairing their expertise with our best-in-class logistics technology, we're able to support FTD's vast network of local florists and make Uber the leader in bringing on-demand flower delivery to customers nationwide."

"Becoming Uber Eat's first national floral partner is a moment that we're equally excited and proud of," said Charlie Cole, CEO of FTD . "Innovation and modernization is a key part of our business, and this partnership is an important step in how we continue to evolve both FTD and ProFlowers. Ultimately, this partnership is a win for our member florists by allowing them to offer an additional delivery option to help existing and new customers give and receive flowers with ease."

Uber is the one platform that helps customers to go anywhere and get anything. With our eyes set on powering on-demand commerce, Uber Eats provides instant access to local merchants that extends beyond prepared food delivery, across the globe. With groceries, convenience, alcohol and other must-haves like wellness products, pet essentials, and now flowers, Uber is focused on helping consumers get more — more convenience, more variety, and more connections to commerce they love.

Founded in 1910, FTD has been a leader in the floral industry for over a century. At its inception, FTD worked with 13 florists to deliver flowers via the telegraph -- a revolutionary idea at the time. Since then, FTD has established its ProFlowers arm of the business and has grown into a nationwide network of local florists to create more and better opportunities to bring beauty to local communities. ProFlowers partnership with Uber Eats is an opportunity for the brand to reach even more consumers who want to celebrate life's most giftable moments, and further support their extended florist network with additional delivery options.

*See app for availability. Must meet order minimum before applicable taxes and fees. Other fees and exclusions apply. Subscription enrollment required. See Uber Eats app for Eats Pass fees, terms, and availability.

