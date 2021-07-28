Uber Partners with FTD's ProFlowers to Deliver Florals On-Demand Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Uber Partners with FTD's ProFlowers to Deliver Florals On-Demand Nationwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The exclusive partnership is the first of its kind for national, on-demand floral delivery

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced an exclusive partnership with FTD, LLC, a leader in the floral industry for more than a century, to bring on-demand flower delivery to Uber and Uber Eats customers nationwide. This one-of-a-kind deal marks Uber's first national floral partnership.

UberEats_Logo_TwoColor_Black_H_RGB_Logo.jpg

Starting today, customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and more will be able to order a selection of beautiful floral arrangements through FTD's ProFlower's brand and will utilize the company's national network of local florists, directly from the Uber and Uber Eats app. The offering will continue to roll out to additional cities throughout the year and will be available nationwide by early 2022. Uber Pass and Eats Pass holders will also enjoy 5% off and unlimited $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders of $15+.*

Customers who wish to order ProFlowers for delivery can simply open the Uber Eats app, tap the flower icons, select a ProFlowers location and begin shopping. And to celebrate the launch, starting July 30th, ProFlowers and Uber Eats are offering customers $10 off a purchase of $50 or more on the limited edition "Uber Sunshine'' bouquet, available exclusively through ProFlowers on Uber Eats.

"When it comes to delivery, it's all about meeting our customer's needs, whether for everyday or special occasions, so flowers are a natural progression for Uber." said Raj Beri, Uber's Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals. "FTD has been a leader in the floral industry for more than a century. By pairing their expertise with our best-in-class logistics technology, we're able to support FTD's vast network of local florists and make Uber the leader in bringing on-demand flower delivery to customers nationwide."

"Becoming Uber Eat's first national floral partner is a moment that we're equally excited and proud of," said Charlie Cole, CEO of FTD . "Innovation and modernization is a key part of our business, and this partnership is an important step in how we continue to evolve both FTD and ProFlowers. Ultimately, this partnership is a win for our member florists by allowing them to offer an additional delivery option to help existing and new customers give and receive flowers with ease."

Uber is the one platform that helps customers to go anywhere and get anything. With our eyes set on powering on-demand commerce, Uber Eats provides instant access to local merchants that extends beyond prepared food delivery, across the globe. With groceries, convenience, alcohol and other must-haves like wellness products, pet essentials, and now flowers, Uber is focused on helping consumers get more — more convenience, more variety, and more connections to commerce they love.

Founded in 1910, FTD has been a leader in the floral industry for over a century. At its inception, FTD worked with 13 florists to deliver flowers via the telegraph -- a revolutionary idea at the time. Since then, FTD has established its ProFlowers arm of the business and has grown into a nationwide network of local florists to create more and better opportunities to bring beauty to local communities. ProFlowers partnership with Uber Eats is an opportunity for the brand to reach even more consumers who want to celebrate life's most giftable moments, and further support their extended florist network with additional delivery options.

*See app for availability. Must meet order minimum before applicable taxes and fees. Other fees and exclusions apply. Subscription enrollment required. See Uber Eats app for Eats Pass fees, terms, and availability.

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About FTD
FTD, LLC is the proud owner of the ProFlowers brand. Dating back to its founding in 1910 as a florist collective, through today as a network of thousands of local florists around the world, FTD is dedicated to helping our customers find and give the most beautiful flowers. We power your local flower shop, providing resources, tools and operational infrastructure, to design, arrange and deliver fresh, exquisite floral arrangements across the US. Our goal is to guide people to more meaningful giving, bringing beauty through flowers to local communities. Visit ftd.com and proflowers.com to learn more.

Contacts

Uber
Liz Sharkey
[email protected]

FTD
Meredith Lewis
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY56865&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uber-partners-with-ftds-proflowers-to-deliver-florals-on-demand-nationwide-301342844.html

SOURCE Uber

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY56865&Transmission_Id=202107280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY56865&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment