Rush Street Interactive and GTG Network Announce Multi-Year Co-Exclusive Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Agreement Gives BetRivers' Patrons Relevant Betting Tips & Insights at their Fingertips

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading Chicago-based online gaming company that operates sportsbooks in ten markets, and GTG Network, a pre-eminent data insights, gamification and technology company announced today that they have agreed to a multi-year co-exclusive partnership to offer GTG's world-renowned iSport Genius data facts and insight.

The "Best-in-Class" iSport Genius product is now live in every state where RSI operates its award winning online sportsbook, BetRivers.com, which includes Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, and Virginia.

In the co-exclusive deal, RSI is only one of four U.S. Sportsbooks that will have the rights to offer the market-leading customer education and sports data information service to its bettors.

"BetRivers is dedicated to offering its bettors a best-in-class user experience, and this agreement with GTG Network ensures our players have the top sports betting information at their fingertips," said Richard Schwartz, President of RSI. "We have designed our platform so with a single click, sports enthusiasts can easily access an incredible deep dive of facts to make more informed and educated decisions before placing a bet."

The facts displayed on the BetRivers sportsbook cover all major sports, including NBA, MLB, NFL, PGA, NHL, UFC, and NASCAR, and betting markets, from moneyline, spread, and totals (over/under) through to more sport-specific markets. Many thousands of facts are produced factoring in betting, location, venue, team, fixture, calendar and other data.

All this information comes together to produce fascinating game facts for BetRivers' customers including: Player Props; Stadium/Venue Analytics; Predictor; and Written Previews.

"iSport Genius has been deployed with operators in Australia, Europe and now the U.S. and the feedback has proved it to be a hugely popular and valuable product for bettors and sports fans alike," said Nathan Rothschild, co-founder and partner at GTG Network. "We are especially excited in partnering with RSI as they are one of the leading innovators in the industry and since they own their iGaming platform, they are able to maximize our product and give BetRivers customers access to our best-in-class betting tips with the click of a button."

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

GTG Editor's Notes: Melbourne-based GTGnetwork.com was formed by founders Nathan Rothschild (head of commercial), Brett Cosgriff (head of content) and Jared Hopping (head of product). It specialises in the development of new technology, games and data analytics. GTG has staff in Asia, the US, Europe and the Middle East and is backed by venture capital firm Regentbay Investments.

favicon.png?sn=PH57035&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rush-street-interactive-and-gtg-network-announce-multi-year-co-exclusive-partnership-301343015.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH57035&Transmission_Id=202107280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH57035&DateId=20210728
