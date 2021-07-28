Globant Appoints Shantala Sadananda as U.S. East Coast Regional Managing Director

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Globant Appoints Shantala Sadananda as U.S. East Coast Regional Managing Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

As the company surpasses 20,000 employees, there is an increased focus on strengthening their senior leadership team to continue a strong track record of growth.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB),a leading digitally native technology services company, announced the hiring of Shantala Sadananda as the Regional Managing Director. Shantala will be assuming a senior leadership position within Globant overseeing the East region of the United States.

Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

Shantala brings with her a strong track record of successes across diverse companies, cultures and roles. She is a proven global business leader who has led transformational agendas, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units in Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing services across industries for organizations and clients.

She has held several senior global leadership executive roles across large organizations including Capgemini where she was Head of Technology, Development and Integration, Delivery, Capital Markets business and many more significant roles during her fifteen years with them. Post that, she was the President at Mindcrest Inc, a pioneer in the legal outsourcing industry, to most recently with Hexaware where she led large portfolios in Banking & Financial Services, accelerated acquisitional growth and drove Fintech partnerships and alliances.

"I am deeply honored to be invited to lead the East region for Globant, an extraordinary company with a deep digital heritage built on a steadfast passion for technology," said Shantala Sadananda, "I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with business and technology leaders in transforming their businesses into more adaptable and resilient firms, drive innovation and disruption and respond to rapid change in the marketplace. I am thrilled to work together with the hugely talented Globers to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders".

"Her extensive knowledge and experience in the business and technology space will be an incredible asset for our clients as they look to transform their businesses," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer of North America for Globant. "But more than that, Shantala truly embodies the values of our 'Be Kind', people-oriented culture. These traits, coupled with her track record of successfully building and leading high performing teams, makes her an ideal fit for Globant."

Shantala is based in Chicago. She holds a Masters in Operational Research & Management coupled with a dual Bachelors degree in Engineering in Computer Science and in Commerce as well.

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to transform organizations in every aspect.

  • We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC's MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SP56631&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-appoints-shantala-sadananda-as-us-east-coast-regional-managing-director-301343113.html

SOURCE Globant

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP56631&Transmission_Id=202107280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP56631&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment