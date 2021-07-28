Globant Appoints Shantala Sadananda as U.S. East Coast Regional Managing Director

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB),a leading digitally native technology services company, announced the hiring of Shantala Sadananda as the Regional Managing Director. Shantala will be assuming a senior leadership position within Globant overseeing the East region of the United States.

Shantala brings with her a strong track record of successes across diverse companies, cultures and roles. She is a proven global business leader who has led transformational agendas, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units in Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing services across industries for organizations and clients.

She has held several senior global leadership executive roles across large organizations including Capgemini where she was Head of Technology, Development and Integration, Delivery, Capital Markets business and many more significant roles during her fifteen years with them. Post that, she was the President at Mindcrest Inc, a pioneer in the legal outsourcing industry, to most recently with Hexaware where she led large portfolios in Banking & Financial Services, accelerated acquisitional growth and drove Fintech partnerships and alliances.

"I am deeply honored to be invited to lead the East region for Globant, an extraordinary company with a deep digital heritage built on a steadfast passion for technology," said Shantala Sadananda, "I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with business and technology leaders in transforming their businesses into more adaptable and resilient firms, drive innovation and disruption and respond to rapid change in the marketplace. I am thrilled to work together with the hugely talented Globers to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders".

"Her extensive knowledge and experience in the business and technology space will be an incredible asset for our clients as they look to transform their businesses," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer of North America for Globant. "But more than that, Shantala truly embodies the values of our 'Be Kind', people-oriented culture. These traits, coupled with her track record of successfully building and leading high performing teams, makes her an ideal fit for Globant."

Shantala is based in Chicago. She holds a Masters in Operational Research & Management coupled with a dual Bachelors degree in Engineering in Computer Science and in Commerce as well.

