UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Intel Corp, Snap-on Inc, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Lowe's Inc

New Purchases: INTC, SNA, IP, OMC, NUE, RF, CFG, KLAC, CMI, CINF, MCK, DFS, MXIM, ALL, GL, MTB, ATVI, DOW, MOS, CE, PKG, BLK, FCX, MET, CMA, RL, RHI, USB, ZM, GS,

INTC, SNA, IP, OMC, NUE, RF, CFG, KLAC, CMI, CINF, MCK, DFS, MXIM, ALL, GL, MTB, ATVI, DOW, MOS, CE, PKG, BLK, FCX, MET, CMA, RL, RHI, USB, ZM, GS, Added Positions: EEM, INDA, JPM, AAPL, FLRN, BWA, LRCX, NEM, GOOGL, MA, CWB, JBHT, CSCO, CTVA, SPY, DIS, JNJ, AMAT, NWSA,

EEM, INDA, JPM, AAPL, FLRN, BWA, LRCX, NEM, GOOGL, MA, CWB, JBHT, CSCO, CTVA, SPY, DIS, JNJ, AMAT, NWSA, Reduced Positions: BIDU, HD, NVDA, EXPD, TROW, AMZN, MSFT, LEMB, SHY, AGZ, GOVT, GREK, ILF,

BIDU, HD, NVDA, EXPD, TROW, AMZN, MSFT, LEMB, SHY, AGZ, GOVT, GREK, ILF, Sold Out: TSCO, ODFL, LOW, BEN, AAP, EBAY, HRL, MAS, DGX, BBY, DG, NKE, TER, EOG, AOS, FAST, PAYX, SWKS, CAH, FDX, CLX, NLOK, UPS, HUM, EXAS, XLNX, AMD, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Intel Corp, Snap-on Inc, International Paper Co, Omnicom Group Inc, sells Tractor Supply Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Lowe's Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UBP Investment Advisors SA. As of 2021Q2, UBP Investment Advisors SA owns 102 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UBP Investment Advisors SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ubp+investment+advisors+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 400,770 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 611,600 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 518,298 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 723,190 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 244,468 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $220.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 7,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 98,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 124.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $622.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 48.13%. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.86%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 6,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 63.53%. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 2,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 50.11%. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 4,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 47.26%. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 3,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.67%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 298 shares as of 2021-06-30.