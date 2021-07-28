Logo
UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Intel Corp, Snap-on Inc, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company UBP Investment Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Intel Corp, Snap-on Inc, International Paper Co, Omnicom Group Inc, sells Tractor Supply Co, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Lowe's Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UBP Investment Advisors SA. As of 2021Q2, UBP Investment Advisors SA owns 102 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UBP Investment Advisors SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ubp+investment+advisors+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UBP Investment Advisors SA
  1. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 400,770 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 611,600 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
  3. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 518,298 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  4. Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 723,190 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  5. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 244,468 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $220.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 7,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 98,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 56.61%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 124.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $622.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35.

Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 48.13%. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.86%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 6,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 63.53%. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 2,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 50.11%. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 4,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 47.26%. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 3,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.67%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. UBP Investment Advisors SA still held 298 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider