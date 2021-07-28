Logo
Blackline Safety's G7 EXO Wins OH&S 2021 New Product of the Year Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of hardware-enabled software as a service (SaaS) technology, was recognized by Occupational+Health+%26amp%3B+Safety+%28OH%26amp%3BS%29+Magazine through its New Product of the Year awards for the development of its G7+EXO+area+gas+monitor. The honor represents the 12th OH&S New Product of the Year award that Blackline has earned over the past eight years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005576/en/

G7_EXO_w_Product_of_the_Year.jpg

Blackline Safety’s G7 EXO is the world’s first direct-to-cloud area gas monitor with integrated 4G connectivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

“If there is one thing that has been learned in the past 18 months, it is that organizations need to prioritize the health and safety of their workers in order to have productive, effective businesses,” OH&S editor Sydny Shepard said. “Manufacturers in the safety industry have long worked to provide compliant and innovative products and services to advance worker protection around the country, and this year is no different. It is thrilling to see further developed technology and products year after year, and I am so glad we have the opportunity to award those who are working to make occupational injuries and fatalities a thing of the past.”

Blackline’s G7 EXO, the world’s first direct-to-cloud area gas monitor with integrated 4G connectivity, was named the winner in the Safety Monitoring Devices category. Since its launch in Sept. 2020, G7 EXO has disrupted the safety industry, delivering 100-plus day battery life, plug-and-play gas sensor cartridges, quick deployment and reliable connectivity anywhere in the world. Its rugged exterior stands up to the toughest and most severe climate conditions, ensuring users can focus solely on the job at hand. Similar to Blackline’s G7c wearables, data is streamed directly from G7 EXO to the Blackline Safety Cloud, enabling real-time visibility, data analytics and decision making.

“Every year, OH&S Magazine’s panel of independent judges seek out the leading new products and solutions, and we’re honored to once again be listed among the industry’s best innovators,” said Sean+Stinson%2C+Chief+Revenue+Officer%2C+Blackline+Safety. “Through G7 EXO, a wide variety of industries, such as oil & gas, manufacturing and fire & hazmat, have taken their safety and gas detection programs to the next level, ensuring 24/7 live monitoring of personnel and workplaces through uninterrupted connectivity and battery life.”

To learn more about Blackline’s G7 EXO, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blacklinesafety.com%2Fg7exo.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 150 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210728005576r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005576/en/

