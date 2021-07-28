Logo
Varonis Achieves ISO 27701 Data Privacy Certification

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Latest certification demonstrates Varonis' ongoing commitment to compliance and global data privacy standards

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced it successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 ("ISO 27701") certification after an independent third-party audit. The accreditation demonstrates Varonis' alignment with global privacy standards, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and New York's Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security (SHIELD) Act.

"Achieving compliance with ISO 27701 continues our commitment to supporting data privacy best practices," says Varonis CISO Guy Shamilov. "Customers and the organizations we work with can be confident in trusting Varonis as a security partner dedicated to protecting their most sensitive data."

ISO 27701 is a privacy-oriented standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). ISO 27701 builds on the International Standards Organization (ISO) 27000 series, a globally recognized framework for best practices in information security management.

In addition, Varonis holds certifications for ISO 27001, which defines requirements for information security management systems; ISO 27017, which provides guidelines for information security controls for cloud services; and ISO 27018, which establishes guidelines for protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

The Standards Institution of Israel (SII), the national standardization body of Israel, performed the audit.

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
[email protected]

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
[email protected]


