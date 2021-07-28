ATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ( ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



The Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021, with a fireside chat at 2:30 pm ET;

Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021, with a fireside chat at 2:30 pm ET; The UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on August 12, 2021, with a fireside chat at 3:00 pm ET;

The 6 th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech and Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on August 16, 2021;

Annual Needham Virtual MedTech and Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on August 16, 2021; The Piper Sandler MedTech and Diagnostics California Bus Tour on August 25, 2021.

If available, a webcast of the conference presentations, along with a copy of the accompanying presentations, will be available online from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.alphatecspine.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and the Company cautions investors that there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to the Company’s future growth and expansion. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the Company's most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact:

Tina Jacobsen, CFA

Investor Relations

(760) 494-6790

[email protected]

Company Contact:

J. Todd Koning

Chief Financial Officer

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]