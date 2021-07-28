Logo
DoubleVerify Launches Turnkey Brand Safety Floor, Extends Offering into YouTube, and Unveils Enhancements to its Brand Suitability Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced enhancements to its brand safety and suitability solution that include the introduction of DV’s Brand Safety Floor as a turnkey option, extending Brand+Suitability+Tiers on YouTube, and more.

Available to both advertisers and publishers since January 2021, Brand Suitability Tiers allow brands to align suitability settings with their own unique standards, delivering precision and scale, while empowering publishers to meet advertiser expectations and maximize monetization of the quality content they produce. Since launch, the majority of DV clients have adopted Brand Suitability Tiers, and are actively making refinements to their preferences. DV’s recent enhancements reflect customer demand for even greater control and coverage.

“DoubleVerify’s Brand Suitability Tiers enable brands to align their advertising dollars with suitable content, which improves performance,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our new enhancements further empower advertisers to proactively manage their safety and suitability preferences. This, in turn, helps create a stronger digital ecosystem where advertisers are able to support premium publisher inventory while avoiding unsuitable content. DV will continue to work closely with brands, agencies and industry groups to refine current standards and offer unique, best in-class solutions that provide maximum value to advertisers, publishers and platforms.”

The new brand safety and suitability enhancements include:

Brand Safety Floor as Turnkey Option

To improve operational efficiency, DV’s Brand Safety Floor is now available as a turnkey option in DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and performance platform – enabling advertisers to quickly establish protection against the highest risk content. Aligning with industry standards, most advertisers endeavor to entirely avoid content categorized within the floor. DV’s solution streamlines this process with a click of a button.

Extending Offering to YouTube

DV is also extending its offering and current enhancements to YouTube. Now, advertisers using DV will be able to leverage the turnkey brand safety floor controls and brand suitability tiers across a wide range of digital channels, including the open web, Facebook and YouTube.

Introducing a New Brand Suitability Category

DV has also launched “Death & Injury” as a new brand suitability tiered category, enabling additional controls over how advertisers can serve ads on inventory associated with those topics.

“Providing clients with turnkey access to solutions like DoubleVerify’s Brand Suitability Tiers has allowed them to feel more confident in their media placements and achieve a higher rate of brand safety and suitability,” said Yale Cohen, EVP, Global Digital Standards, Publicis Media Exchange (PMX). “We look forward to ongoing innovation in this space and will continue to work closely with MRC-accredited partners like DoubleVerify to find the most optimal brand safety and suitability solutions for the industry.”

With these new enhancements, brands benefit from more granular controls and reporting, enabling them to implement nuanced brand suitability settings and directly measure the impact in reporting. As a result, advertisers can exercise more refined avoidance strategies while preserving campaign scale. Additionally, publishers can access the data and insights they need to analyze inventory and optimize campaign performance relative to suitability during and after the sales process. This transparency enables better optimization and inventory allocation that publishers can leverage in order to maximize the monetization of their supply.

DV pioneered brand safety in 2008 and has been a continuous innovator in the category. With the launch of Brand Suitability Tiers, DV became the first verification company to align product functionality with standards advanced by the 4A%26rsquo%3Bs+Advertising+Protection+Bureau (APB) and World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) Global+Alliance+for+Responsible+Media (GARM).

For more information about this release, contact [email protected].

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005631/en/

