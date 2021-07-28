Athleta Launches AthletaWell, an Immersive Digital Platform for Women to Connect on a Range of Topics Rooted in Female Wellbeing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Athleta Launches AthletaWell, an Immersive Digital Platform for Women to Connect on a Range of Topics Rooted in Female Wellbeing

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Athleta (NYSE: GPS) announced the launch of AthletaWell, an innovative and immersive new platform designed to build loyalty, engagement and a community of empowered women. As a brand with a mission of empowering women and girls, the platform is rooted in these values and aims to create a community for women. AthletaWell is an integral part of Athleta’s evolution from a performance brand to a true lifestyle brand and a key component of its Power Plan growth strategy to develop enduring deep relationships with new and existing customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005241/en/

AthletaWell_Guides.jpg

AthletaWell Guides page (Photo: Business Wire)

Athleta is also partnering with obé Fitness, a digital fitness platform with a focus on bringing entertainment, pop culture and design to fitness, and recently participated in its latest funding round. The long-term partnership is designed to increase brand loyalty and engagement, with both brands working together on apparel, content, events, and innovative shopping experiences. It will feature free access to exclusive workouts for AthletaWell members, with four new workouts launching each month.

“We know being active is an important part of our customer’s overall well-being, so we are thrilled to invest in and partner with obé, and offer the Athleta community access to this like-minded partner,” said Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO, Athleta. “As our brand continues to grow, this investment creates a unique engagement opportunity for our customers and helps us build even more loyalty over time.”

AthletaWell aims to create a safe space for women to connect on a range of topics rooted in female wellbeing. Members will have access to vetted experts, premium content from partners like obé, one-of-a-kind experiences and dynamic conversations. The AthletaWell experience will include:

  • Spaces where members will have access to curated interest groups centered around wellbeing. Topics include movement and fitness, women’s health, body positivity and more.
  • Guides, including leaders in female wellbeing who will contribute their perspective to fuel conversations between AthletaWell members around these important topics.
  • Online and offline activations, led by guides, partners, and VIP guests, giving members specific moments to gather, connect with one another and get active.

“We’ve heard from our customers that wellbeing is a complex journey, rich with questions and there isn't a place where women can talk about it holistically or discover the best solutions,” said Kim Waldmann, Chief Digital Officer, Athleta. “We’re excited to offer AthletaWell, a new digital platform for women to help each other navigate the complexities of modern-day womanhood and to connect our customers in a way that will enhance their overall experience with the brand in a meaningful way, thus, creating even more brand loyalty over time.”

AthletaWell will be exclusively available to Athleta Rewards loyalty members on Athleta’s website and all content will be free of charge. New content, spaces and guides will be added on an ongoing basis driven by the needs of the community and details regarding new partnerships will be announced when available, giving members access to a wide variety of relevant content and support in one centralized place.

Athleta Rewards are part of Gap Inc.’s recently announced new integrated Rewards program for the U.S. and Puerto Rico: One Membership. Four Brands. This program simplifies and streamlines how members can earn and redeem their rewards within our four brands by combining the previous credit card and loyalty programs under Navyist+Rewards, Gap+Good+Rewards, Banana+Republic+Rewards, and Athleta+Rewards.

To sign up for Athleta Rewards, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Finfo.do%3Fcid%3D1098761.

To sign up for AthletaWell, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fcommunity.athletawell.com%2F.

For more information on Athleta, please visit www.athleta.com and www.gapinc.com, or athleta.ca%2Fcomingsoon.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta’s versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210728005241r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005241/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment