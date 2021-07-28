Athleta Launches AthletaWell, an Immersive Digital Platform for Women to Connect on a Range of Topics Rooted in Female Wellbeing

Today, Athleta (NYSE: GPS) announced the launch of AthletaWell, an innovative and immersive new platform designed to build loyalty, engagement and a community of empowered women. As a brand with a mission of empowering women and girls, the platform is rooted in these values and aims to create a community for women. AthletaWell is an integral part of Athleta’s evolution from a performance brand to a true lifestyle brand and a key component of its Power Plan growth strategy to develop enduring deep relationships with new and existing customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005241/en/

AthletaWell Guides page (Photo: Business Wire)

Athleta is also partnering with obé Fitness, a digital fitness platform with a focus on bringing entertainment, pop culture and design to fitness, and recently participated in its latest funding round. The long-term partnership is designed to increase brand loyalty and engagement, with both brands working together on apparel, content, events, and innovative shopping experiences. It will feature free access to exclusive workouts for AthletaWell members, with four new workouts launching each month.

“We know being active is an important part of our customer’s overall well-being, so we are thrilled to invest in and partner with obé, and offer the Athleta community access to this like-minded partner,” said Mary Beth Laughton, President and CEO, Athleta. “As our brand continues to grow, this investment creates a unique engagement opportunity for our customers and helps us build even more loyalty over time.”

AthletaWell aims to create a safe space for women to connect on a range of topics rooted in female wellbeing. Members will have access to vetted experts, premium content from partners like obé, one-of-a-kind experiences and dynamic conversations. The AthletaWell experience will include:

Spaces where members will have access to curated interest groups centered around wellbeing. Topics include movement and fitness, women’s health, body positivity and more.

where members will have access to curated interest groups centered around wellbeing. Topics include movement and fitness, women’s health, body positivity and more. Guides, including leaders in female wellbeing who will contribute their perspective to fuel conversations between AthletaWell members around these important topics.

including leaders in female wellbeing who will contribute their perspective to fuel conversations between AthletaWell members around these important topics. Online and offline activations, led by guides, partners, and VIP guests, giving members specific moments to gather, connect with one another and get active.

“We’ve heard from our customers that wellbeing is a complex journey, rich with questions and there isn't a place where women can talk about it holistically or discover the best solutions,” said Kim Waldmann, Chief Digital Officer, Athleta. “We’re excited to offer AthletaWell, a new digital platform for women to help each other navigate the complexities of modern-day womanhood and to connect our customers in a way that will enhance their overall experience with the brand in a meaningful way, thus, creating even more brand loyalty over time.”

AthletaWell will be exclusively available to Athleta Rewards loyalty members on Athleta’s website and all content will be free of charge. New content, spaces and guides will be added on an ongoing basis driven by the needs of the community and details regarding new partnerships will be announced when available, giving members access to a wide variety of relevant content and support in one centralized place.

Athleta Rewards are part of Gap Inc.’s recently announced new integrated Rewards program for the U.S. and Puerto Rico: One Membership. Four Brands. This program simplifies and streamlines how members can earn and redeem their rewards within our four brands by combining the previous credit card and loyalty programs under Navyist+Rewards, Gap+Good+Rewards, Banana+Republic+Rewards, and Athleta+Rewards.

To sign up for Athleta Rewards, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Finfo.do%3Fcid%3D1098761.

To sign up for AthletaWell, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fcommunity.athletawell.com%2F.

For more information on Athleta, please visit www.athleta.com and www.gapinc.com, or athleta.ca%2Fcomingsoon.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta’s versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005241/en/