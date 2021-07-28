Fullstack Academy and Security Advisor Alliance Partner to Advance Nationwide Cybersecurity Education and Entry-Level Talent

National tech education providerFullstack Academy and cybersecurity-focused non-profit Security Advisory Alliance today announced a partnership aimed at advancing cybersecurity education and growing the presence of entry-level talent across the country.

The partnership kicks off with the creation of the Fullstack+Cyber+Advisory+Board, consisting of senior professionals from Fullstack Academy, Security Advisor Alliance and leading organizations across the largest companies in the U.S., spanning multiple industries. The Board will focus on advancing Fullstack’s cybersecurity curriculum to uniquely qualify graduates for entry-level cybersecurity jobs, building the technical and soft skills that cyber employers seek in today’s evolving landscape.

“As evidenced by the recent Colonial Pipeline breach and President Biden’s subsequent Executive Order, the need for cybersecurity talent is greater than ever and continuing to increase,” said Mogan+Subramaniam%2C+President+of+Fullstack+Academy. “This strategic partnership enables us to bring together cybersecurity leaders and innovators to identify employer needs so the entry-level workforce is suitably qualified. Because without building your bench strength, organizations will never grow adequately enough to defend against the bad guys.”

According to CyberSeek, more than 464,000 open cybersecurity jobs are available in the U.S. today, with nearly 200,000 representing entry-level positions. These job openings are expected to increase as the threat of cybercrime and its impact on global economies intensifies.

“The demands on cybersecurity organizations are enormous, making it challenging to hire entry-level professionals that can hit the ground running and are ready to help reduce the risks these companies face,” explains Gary+Latham%2C+Executive+Director+of+the+Security+Advisor+Alliance. “As cybersecurity leaders, it’s our job to collaborate with chief information security officers to understand specifically what they need and to train emerging talent so that they are ready to quickly step into roles.”

As part of the partnership, Fullstack Academy will provide the Alliance with the opportunity to nominate two individuals per board member for full-ride scholarships to Fullstack’s Cyber Bootcamp annually. Scholarships are applicable at Fullstack’s New York City campus or any one of its university partners across the country, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, University of Oklahoma, University of Illinois at Chicago and more. The Board will vet and award up to ten scholarships each year. The partnership will also create networking opportunities for current and prospective students, including nationwide educational events hosted by the Security Advisor Alliance and its membership.

“Hiring entry-level talent is about more than just the technical skills - it’s also critical to identify individuals who will be a team fit and have the professional and communication skills to be successful in a challenging environment,” said Ann+Johnson%2C+Corporate+Vice+President%2C+Security%2C+Compliance%2C+%26amp%3B+Identity+at+Microsoft+and+Fullstack+Cyber+Advisory+Board+member. “Fullstack Academy has established a name for itself in helping students gain the right foundational skillset to enter the industry. Combined with the Alliance and its network of senior cybersecurity leaders, we have the knowledge, relationships and resources to further advance training curricula that helps build entry-level talent, setting the industry up for long-term success.”

More information about the Fullstack Cyber Advisory Board and its members can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.securityadvisoralliance.org%2Ffullstack-academy-advisory-board%2F. Learn more about the Fullstack+Academy+Cybersecurity+Bootcamp or how+to+recruit+Fullstack+Academy+graduates.

About Security Advisor Alliance

The Security Advisor Alliance is a non-profit organization formed by CISOs and senior executives across industry and government to address the growing gap in cybersecurity talent. The Alliance focuses on creating interest in cybersecurity as a career field through programs targeted at high school and university students, as well as entry level and mid career professionals. By solving this gap, the Alliance helps to contribute both to national security interests and to economic opportunity across diverse communities.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack+Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity and data analytics bootcamps at its New York City campus and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit+www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005153/en/