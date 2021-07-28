Logo
IZEA Sees Surge in Influencer Marketing by Streaming Services

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Exceeds Q3 2020 Managed Services Bookings in July 2021

Orlando, Florida, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that the company has been awarded a new mid six-figure influencer marketing contract from a Fortune 100 Company. The latest contract marks a further expansion under the customer’s parent company umbrella with an engagement for a new subsidiary. IZEA has been actively working with multiple subsidiaries of the multinational conglomerate to promote various properties and individual titles, with a primary focus on driving consumer adoption of streaming services.

“IZEA has demonstrated that influencer marketing can be highly effective at driving awareness and ROI for streaming services. We have seen a surge of these campaigns in 2020 and 2021 based on campaign performance,” continued Murphy. “We are delighted to continue our expansion within the organization and value the referrals we have received as a result of our commitment to providing the highest quality service.”

This influencer marketing initiative will be focused on the over-the-top (OTT) and online offerings of a new children-focused entertainment property. IZEA will be engaging influencers in a multi-platform social media program that includes TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube, among others. Influencers will be driving awareness of the programming lineup and other available interactive offerings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the media consumption landscape,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Viewers are spending increased time in their homes and on their connected devices, and that has created a massive opportunity to convert transactional moviegoers into recurring subscribers through OTT offerings. IZEA has supported the launch of many of the top theatrical releases of 2020 and 2021, a significant portion of which premiered simultaneously in theatres and online through streaming services.”

IZEA previously announced that July 2021 was the best July in company history for Managed Services bookings. The company has since added wins from both new and existing customers. Managed Services bookings for Q3 2021 to date have now exceeded all of Q3 2020.

Bookings are a measure of all sales orders minus any known cancellations or refunds in the same time period with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and could be subject to future adjustment. Revenue from Managed Services bookings are typically recognized over a 9-month period on average, though larger contracts may be recognized over longer periods of time. IZEA recognizes Managed Services revenue based on a percentage of completion.

IZEA’s Q2net income and cash flow results will be announced, along with the rest of the company’s financial performance, as part of its quarterly earnings release, which is tentatively scheduled for August 12, 2021.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding performance under customer contracts, expectations of operating results that remain subject to completion of financial closing procedures, IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning industry trends or IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.


Press Contact
Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: [email protected]

