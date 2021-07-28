Collins Aerospace to support IATA Travel Pass

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Collins Aerospace to support IATA Travel Pass

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New system allows travelers to safely manage, share and store verified test information

PR Newswire

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July, 28 2021

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July, 28 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help passengers manage their testing requirements, governments safely re-open their borders, and restart international air travel, Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, is teaming with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to support its Travel Pass digital health platform. IATA's Travel Pass enables passengers to store, share and manage verified test results and information that may be needed for travel to other countries.

Collins_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

Collins Aerospace will help integrate IATA's Travel Pass platform into airlines' passenger management systems using the company's TransAction solution, which allows passenger data to be safely and securely exchanged between airlines and the IATA Travel Pass mobile app. TransAction is already in use by airlines around the world to share passenger travel information.

"More than half of the world's borders have some kind of travel restriction in place, but we see the deployment of vaccinations and enhanced testing measures as positive steps toward restoring passenger confidence in airline travel," said LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager of Information Management Services and head of Collins Aerospace's Redefining Air Travel task force. "With the use of Collins Aerospace's technology, Travel Pass will verify the secure flow of necessary information to give governments the confidence to reopen their borders."   

"The industry restart is becoming a reality supported by IATA Travel Pass. Collins has embraced the solution and is helping airlines to accelerate its adoption by providing a tool to seamlessly and securely integrate airlines' passenger management systems with Travel Pass to enable travelers to upload their flight details into the app," said Nick Careen, IATA senior vice president for Operations, Safety and Security.

More than 60 airlines have already signed up to use IATA's Travel Pass system, which is already live. For a list of participating airlines announced publicly and instructions on using the Travel Pass mobile applications, visit www.iata.org/en/programs/passenger/travel-pass/.

About Collins Aerospace 
Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com. 

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

favicon.png?sn=CL56053&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collins-aerospace-to-support-iata-travel-pass-301343019.html

SOURCE Collins Aerospace

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL56053&Transmission_Id=202107280902PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL56053&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment