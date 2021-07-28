Logo
Jeep® Brand Extends Gecko Paint Color and Factory JPP Gorilla Glass Windshield to Gladiator and Wrangler

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

JP021_493GL.jpg

  • Gecko, currently available for Jeep® Wrangler lineup, also joins Gladiator palette
  • New $95 U.S. MSRP Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) windshield with Corning Gorilla Glass offers a tough upgrade for Gladiator and Wrangler directly from the factory

The Jeep® brand is adding the eye-catching Gecko exterior paint color and the tough JPP Gorilla Glass windshield to both the 2021 Jeep Gladiator and 2021 Jeep Wrangler models.

Gecko joins the Jeep palette of vivid, special-run colors, which included Chief Blue and Nacho for the 2021 model year. Available for order on Wrangler since spring 2021 (ordering closes end of August 2021), Gecko can be ordered on Gladiator now until early October 2021.

"Customization is at the core of both Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator, and new colors and equipment allow the customer customization journey to begin at the factory," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "Bold colors like Gecko Green give our customers the chance to stand out on the trails, while the tough Gorilla Glass windshield will help them bring their Jeep home unscathed."

The Gecko Green exterior paint option is available for ordering now for a limited time on all Gladiator and Wrangler models and is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $245.

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) Gorilla Glass Windshield
The factory-installed JPP windshield with Corning Gorilla Glass, priced at a U.S. MSRP of $95 and available on Sport S, Sahara, Overland (Gladiator), Rubicon and Mojave (Gladiator) models, uses the same chemical-strengthening technology as cell phone screens. The combination of an ultra-thin Gorilla Glass inner ply with a 52% thicker outer ply makes this windshield lightweight, durable, and up to three times more resistant to chips, cracks and fractures from stones and off-road debris that hard-core Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler owners are likely to encounter.

Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

favicon.png?sn=DE56538&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-extends-gecko-paint-color-and-factory-jpp-gorilla-glass-windshield-to-gladiator-and-wrangler-301343052.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE56538&Transmission_Id=202107280915PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE56538&DateId=20210728
