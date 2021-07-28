Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 14th International Congress on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (LUPUS 2021) & 6th International Congress on Controversies in Rheumatology and Autoimmunity (CORA)

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced details on the Company's abstract presentation, "Significant Inhibition of the TLR7/CXCL10 Signaling Axis by LMWF5A in Monocytic Lineages; Implications for COVID-19 and Lupus Nephritis," being given virtually at the 14th International Congress on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (LUPUS 2021) & 6th International Congress on Controversies in Rheumatology and Autoimmunity (CORA) on October 6-9, 2021.

Ampio's presentation is based on the Company's analysis that Ampio's drug candidate, Ampion™, currently under clinical investigation for the treatment of osteoarthritis and the hyper-inflammation observed with severe COVID-19, inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokine release, also known as the cytokine storm.

The presentation will summarize evidence that treatment utilizing Ampion suppresses Toll Like Receptor 7/8 (TLR7/8) signaling in monocytic/macrophage lineages and suggests a role for Ampion in treating the dysregulation of these pathways observed in lupus nephritis as well as in COVID-19. Toll Like Receptors are fundamental, innate mechanisms to detect and respond to pathogens (pathogen-associated molecular patterns, PAMPs, including viruses such as SARS-Cov2) or damaged cells (damage-associated molecular patterns, DAMPs) by activating a proinflammatory cascade in immune cells. Such dysregulated hyperactivation of these pathways is associated with the cytokine/chemokine storm observed in severe COVID-19 patients.

Ampio recently announced early positive data in its AP-014 Phase I clinical trial, utilizing Ampion in treating respiratory distress in patients as a result of COVID-19. The study showed inhaled Ampion reduced all-cause mortality in COVID-19 respiratory distress by 78% over the Standard of Care (SOC) alone.

