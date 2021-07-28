B. Riley Announces Summer Summit on August 18 and 19, 2021 in Santa Monica

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced it will host a small-cap investor conference at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California on August 18-19, 2021.

The B. Riley Securities Summer Summit will serve as a premier destination for investors to meet with a select group of companies recommended by the firm's award-winning equity research team. The event will facilitate a scheduled series of one-on-one meetings between investors and the senior management teams of featured companies.

Andy Moore, Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Securities, commented: "Our August Summer Summit marks the return of live corporate access in an intimate setting. This exclusive networking event connects key featured management teams with many of the country's best institutional money managers in a small group format. We look forward to gathering with our partners, clients and friends at this very timely event."

The following list of featured companies is current as of today's date and may be subject to change:

• Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG)





• Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)





• Identiv, Inc. (INVE) • Applied Blockchain (APLD)





• iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) • B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY)





• Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)





• iStar Inc./Safehold Inc. (STAR/SAFE) • Bally's Corporation (BALY)





• Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) • Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)





• Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) • Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)





• ONTO Innovation Inc. (ONTO) • Callaway Golf Company (ELY)





• Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) • Century Communities, Inc. (CCS)





• Quantum Corporation (QMCO) • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)





• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) • Cohu, Inc. (COHU)





• RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) • DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)





• Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) • DZS Inc. (DZSI)





• SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)





• Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) • Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)





• Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) • Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG)





• Telos Corporation (TLS) • GAN Limited (GAN)





• Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH) • Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN)





• Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) • Greenpower Motor Company, Inc. (GP)





• Viad Corp (VVI)

This invitation-only conference is reserved for clients of the firm. Interested participants should contact their B. Riley representative.

For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking, corporate finance, advisory, research, and sales and trading services. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Please see www.brileyfin.com/disclosures for disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research.

Contacts

Event Inquiries

Jolene Glasser

[email protected]

(818) 746-9524

Media

Jo Anne McCusker

[email protected]

(646) 885-5425

