Inpixon Secures New RTLS Product Line Purchase Orders for Global Customers

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BERLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that it has received orders for tens of thousands of units in its RTLS product line including next-generation technologies, from integrator partners for their industrial customers in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.

One of the noteworthy commitments was a purchase order worth over a half million U.S. dollars for Inpixon swarm bee tag modules and related subassemblies for integration into a Europe-based partner's industrial safety solutions. The products are anticipated to be used in several countries in Europe and Asia for collision avoidance and remote control of industrial equipment intended to increase safety, facilitate regulatory compliance, and improve operational efficiency by accelerating work sequences and increasing operator flexibility.

A Canadian Inpixon customer purchased several thousand of Inpixon's latest-generation tag modules, the swarm bee LE V3 for anticipated shipments to their customers across numerous countries. The Inpixon products will be used in a variety of devices to be attached to personnel, vehicles and equipment for operator awareness, collision warnings, static and moving proximity zones, and operational safety KPI analysis.

Inpixon also noted it received an order for thousands of nanoLOC transceivers which are part of a stream of orders received in 2021 totaling tens of thousands of swarm bee LE V3 and nanoLOC units from a partner in South Africa. Inpixon expects additional demand from the region due to more stringent governmental regulations that mandate mining operators comply with increased safety requirements.

"We are pleased with these wins in our RTLS business," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Our technology offers a unique performance profile combining high accuracy, long operational range and interference resilience that make it an excellent choice for a wide range of location and ranging use cases. I'm particularly encouraged that our integrator partners are designing our latest generation releases into their newest products. We believe this could fuel significant high-margin orders for many years to come."

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

