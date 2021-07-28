Stanley Black & Decker Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stanley Black & Decker Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 28, 2021

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that the company has been named in Forbes' annual list of America's Best Employers for Women. This year, Stanley Black & Decker ranks fifth in the "Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment" category and #241 out of 300 companies overall. This is the company's second consecutive year on the list.

"At Stanley Black & Decker, we are committed to fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion with an emphasis on achieving gender parity and racial equity," said Joe Simms, Chief Diversity Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "It is an honor to see our efforts being recognized by Forbes for the second year. While we celebrate our progress, there is still much more work to be done. We will continue to do our part as an advocate for gender parity and inclusivity for all."

Stanley Black & Decker also received recent accolades from Comparably and Mogul, two top career websites. Comparably named the company to its lists of Best CEOs for Women and Best Leadership Teams. Mogul recognized the company on its Top 100 Workplaces with the Best D&I Initiatives.

Stanley Black & Decker continually advances their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts to create a workplace culture where all employees can advance and thrive. The company has nine employee resource groups, including a Women's Network, focused on career development and community engagement. Stanley Black & Decker is a member of the Paradigm for Parity Coalition to address the gender gap in corporate leadership, they have signed on to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and they provide ongoing support for world-renowned organizations advancing gender equity, including the UN Foundation's #EqualEverywhere campaign. This spring, Stanley Black & Decker launched their Returner Program, a 16-week full time paid work experience with potential to expand into a permanent position. The program aims to reintroduce professionals into the workforce who've chosen to take a career break for caregiving or other personal reasons.

Learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's path to gender parity.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Media Contacts:
Debora Raymond
Vice President, Public Relations
[email protected]
(203) 640-8054

Abigail Dreher
Director, Public Relations
[email protected]
(860) 922-4598

stanley_black_and_decker_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE55997&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-named-to-forbes-best-employers-for-women-2021-301343183.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE55997&Transmission_Id=202107280908PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE55997&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment