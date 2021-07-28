TXU Energy Partners with Papa John's Houston to Deliver Free Solar Energy to Pizza Lovers

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy is partnering with Papa John's Houston to give four lucky winners a year of free solar energy. Order a pizza during the month of August and you're automatically entered to win Slice of Solar!

Prizewinners will enjoy a free year of TXU Energy Free Nights & Solar Days℠. The first-of-its-kind plan allows customers to relax and recharge with 100% solar every day and free electricity every night – no solar panels needed.

"At Papa John's we're committed to doing the right thing for the long-term," said Keith Sullins, president of Papa John's Houston. "That's why years ago, we decided to power our restaurants with renewable energy using Solar and Wind electricity provided by TXU Energy."

TXU Energy will randomly select four Slice of Solar winners at the beginning of September. Winners must reside in Texas and be at least 18 years of age. Entry in the sweepstakes is automatic with any pizza order or can be done by visiting txu.com/SliceOfSolar.

"In 10 years of partnership with Papa John's Houston, we've kept their sustainability goals top of mind, delivering reliable power through the latest in renewable technology," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy. "Free Nights and Solar DaysSM is an example of this same solutions-based mindset extending to our residential customers. These customers are sleeping comfortably, without the worry of high electricity bills, all with 100% renewable energy."

The Slice of Solar campaign builds upon a commitment to a greener, healthier Houston that TXU Energy and Papa John's Houston started in 2015. Together, the business partners have delivered more than 60,000 tree seedlings through the popular #trees4pizza campaign and donated hundreds of mature trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

About PAPA JOHN'S HOUSTON:

Papa John's Houston, locally owned and operated, has been in the Greater Houston-area for 25 years. In that time, Papa John's Houston has donated over $1 million to Houston-area schools and charities. To order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com. Or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

