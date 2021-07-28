American Eagle Unveils 'Future Together. Jeans Forever' Celebrating the Timelessness of Jeans, Optimism and Togetherness

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of the American Eagle (AE) brand’s Back-to-School (BTS) ‘21 ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign, aimed at getting people excited to show off new styles as they head back into the world together. Actors Caleb+McLaughlin and Jenna+Ortega join AE’s current headliners Addison+Rae, Chase+Stokes and Madison+Bailey, for a cast that represents authenticity and optimism. New fashion trends coupled with innovative designs, fits, and fabrics inspire customers to make a statement in their AE Jeans. This back-to-school season, AE will continue to lead the industry through innovative virtual shopping experiences with partners Snapchat and Bitmoji to connect with customers through augmented reality and digital expression.

American Eagle BTS '21 'Future Together. Jeans Forever' Campaign featuring Addison Rae, Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Caleb McLaughlin

“As we celebrate the excitement of being back together, American Eagle’s ‘Future Together. Jeans Forever’ campaign symbolizes the brand’s continued mission to inspire positivity and support our customer’s freedom to be their truly unique self,” said Jennifer Foyle, President – Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “We cannot wait to share our new denim styles—like high-waisted flare and baggy Mom jeans for her, and the continual comfort and flexibility of Athletic and Airflex for him—plus we have an amazing assortment of hoodies, baby polo tees, and flannels for versatile outfitting. This season, we are inspired by the optimism of young people as they head back to school and use their hallways as fashion runways.”

Innovative Virtual Shopping Experiences

AE, in partnership with Snapchat, is launching the Dress Yourself augmented reality experience. A first-of-its-kind experience, users are now able to try on and shop selected looks from the AE Back-to-School Collection in augmented reality using the self-facing camera.

Together with Bitmoji, AE is introducing its first-ever digital clothing line with the help of its back-to-school cast. Users worldwide can check out Addison, Chase, Caleb, Jenna and Madison’s individual Bitmoji avatars, outfitted in campaign looks, and dress their own Bitmoji in the AE+x+Bitmoji+Collection+on+Snapchat and the Bitmoji app.

About the Future Together. Jeans Forever campaign

The campaign continues the brand’s relationship with actress and creator Addison Rae, actor Chase Stokes, and actress Madison Bailey who are at the heart of youth culture and welcomes actor Caleb McLaughlin and actress Jenna Ortega to collectively exemplify the integrity and truth of today’s generation. The campaign’s imagery and video portray the excitement of getting back out there and being together.

The value, comfort, and fit of AE jeans are captured by the cast within the campaign, furthering the brand’s momentum as a leader in jeans, while also emphasizing AE’s fashion assortment and its position as a style destination.

This season further continues the brand’s mission to connect with customers wherever they are digitally through virtual shopping experiences and innovative partnerships with Snap and Bitmoji.

Fave Fits

AE is all about helping its customer find their favorite fits; back-to-school faves include: For him, the new Airflex+ Athletic Skinny, 360 Skinny, Temp Tech Athletic Skinny and 360 Slim offer continual flexibility and comfort. Classic cotton hoodies, hooded flannels and graphic tees provide him with versatile outfitting options. For her, a range of fashion jeans including an updated take on the classic pleated tennis skirt and the ultra-high rise relaxed Mom short, along with an array of new comfort styles ranging from the Mom Straight and Super High-Waisted Flare to the Lu(x)e Super High-Waisted Jegging, Highest Waist 90s Boyfriend, and Baggy Mom that all pair with the new assortment of smocked woven tops and polo baby tees. The new denim collections for him and her feature the Real Good badge noting the style is made with the environment in mind and manufactured in a facility that meets AEO Inc.’s standards for water recycling and reduction.



To celebrate the launch of the campaign, the cast will host a conversation on Clubhouse tonight, July 28, at 7PM EDT here.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

