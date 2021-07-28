Logo
EPAM Awarded Sitecore's 'Product Expertise Award - Americas' and 'Excellence in Solution Delivery Award - EMEA'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 28, 2021

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services, won two 2021 Sitecore Experience Awards—Excellence in Product Expertise for the Americas and Excellence in Solution Delivery for the EMEA region. The 'Excellence in Product Expertise' award recognizes EPAM's commitment to becoming experts in Sitecore products through training, certifications and enablement and the Excellence in Solution Delivery' recognizes EPAM's proficiency in delivering solutions to a world-class level by deploying Sitecore products to meet customers' requirements time and time again.

EPAM_Awarded_Sitecore_Award.jpg

"We are pleased to be recognized by Sitecore for our digital expertise and product leadership," said Kevin Labick, Co-Head, Digital Engagement Practice at EPAM Systems. "The awards reflect our global leadership and ability to partner and deliver compelling, innovative and cutting-edge experiences for our clients. Our investment in the Sitecore platform and our own digital experience capabilities position us well for significant growth."

A Platinum Sitecore Partner, EPAM has a proven track record of delivering large-scale, strategic digital marketing solutions for enterprise organizations. With more than 150 certifications and 1,000+ experienced professionals, EPAM has received multiple Sitecore awards for exceptional digital client projects, including Vue and GE Healthcare Life Sciences.

"This is the ultimate accolade for Sitecore Partners," said Owen Taraniuk, Sitecore SVP Global Partners, "And it represents an exceptional level of achievement EPAM has made as a Sitecore Partner."

Sitecore's Partner of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate the time and investment Sitecore partners put into discovering, exploring and selling Sitecore products. It's an opportunity to recognize partners who are central to helping Sitecore create exceptional experiences for customers across the world.

More information can be found about the Sitecore Partner Awards at: www.sitecore.com/Blog/Digital-Transformation/Sitecore-Partner-Awards-2021-winners

To learn more about EPAM's Sitecore partnership, visit: www.epam.com/sitecore

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH56076&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-awarded-sitecores-product-expertise-award--americas-and-excellence-in-solution-delivery-award--emea-301342474.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH56076&Transmission_Id=202107281003PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH56076&DateId=20210728
