AXS Investments LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oracle Corp, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: FIS, SNOW, PLTR, DIA, DE, XLI, VNQ, FDX, LH, ODFL, HACK, FIW, GILD, BWA, XLB, PALL, MJ, CTAS, BX, SYY, MPW, CCI, ALLE, VRSN, SCHW, COP,

FIS, SNOW, PLTR, DIA, DE, XLI, VNQ, FDX, LH, ODFL, HACK, FIW, GILD, BWA, XLB, PALL, MJ, CTAS, BX, SYY, MPW, CCI, ALLE, VRSN, SCHW, COP, Added Positions: PYPL, MSFT, MA, ADBE, V, NFLX, CRM, GOOGL, FB, MMM, NVDA, GE, ANSS, ISRG, QQQ, IEMG, AMZN, BDX, PEP, WMT, JNJ, BSX, SYK, XOM, CSCO, EW, LIN, ALGN, PM, CI, CVX, IDXX, ILMN, VZ, INTC, HCA, QCOM, TXN, T, AMD, VEEV, ABBV, MDLZ, TSLA, AVGO, AMAT, BAX, HUM, CNC, BA, A, MO, ZBH, DIS, CL, HD, EL, MU, DXCM, PFE, SHW, DOW, FCX, UPS, JPM, APD, NEM, ECL, HON, LLY, BAC, WFC, PPG, RTX, UNP, CMCSA, CAT, C, BIDU, BLK, GS,

PYPL, MSFT, MA, ADBE, V, NFLX, CRM, GOOGL, FB, MMM, NVDA, GE, ANSS, ISRG, QQQ, IEMG, AMZN, BDX, PEP, WMT, JNJ, BSX, SYK, XOM, CSCO, EW, LIN, ALGN, PM, CI, CVX, IDXX, ILMN, VZ, INTC, HCA, QCOM, TXN, T, AMD, VEEV, ABBV, MDLZ, TSLA, AVGO, AMAT, BAX, HUM, CNC, BA, A, MO, ZBH, DIS, CL, HD, EL, MU, DXCM, PFE, SHW, DOW, FCX, UPS, JPM, APD, NEM, ECL, HON, LLY, BAC, WFC, PPG, RTX, UNP, CMCSA, CAT, C, BIDU, BLK, GS, Reduced Positions: SPY, ORCL, IBM, ACN, UBER, AAPL, ADP, UNH, INTU, NOW, EA, ATVI, ZM, EBAY, MELI, CTSH, ADSK, ABT, PG, TWTR, ROP, CDNS, PANW, DOCU, TMO, SNPS, MDT, MTCH, TWLO, WDAY, CRWD, OKTA, DHR, CVS, SNAP, PINS, WDC, KO, XLF, UPRO, SPXL, JETS, ANTM, MRNA, MRK, BRK.B, JNPR, DD, GRMN, XLE,

SPY, ORCL, IBM, ACN, UBER, AAPL, ADP, UNH, INTU, NOW, EA, ATVI, ZM, EBAY, MELI, CTSH, ADSK, ABT, PG, TWTR, ROP, CDNS, PANW, DOCU, TMO, SNPS, MDT, MTCH, TWLO, WDAY, CRWD, OKTA, DHR, CVS, SNAP, PINS, WDC, KO, XLF, UPRO, SPXL, JETS, ANTM, MRNA, MRK, BRK.B, JNPR, DD, GRMN, XLE, Sold Out: CSGP, SPOT, TTD, RSP, LMT, NOBL, PKW, DGRO, SIVB, WST, LRCX, MPWR, MSTR, FBHS, TDOC, TCOM, RMD, FNV, KMB, CTVA, CMI, UHS, TRIP, PVH, AMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Adobe Inc, Visa Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oracle Corp, International Business Machines Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AXS Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, AXS Investments LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AXS Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axs+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,876 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,440 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.75% Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,951 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.70% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,912 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.25% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 21,993 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.59%

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $150.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 30,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $264.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 9,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 83,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 76.25%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.089200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 44,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $288.992100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 50,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 75.86%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $388.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 32,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 69.24%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 51,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 62.59%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $623.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 21,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 75.56%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 21,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14.

AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 59.33%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. AXS Investments LLC still held 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 31%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. AXS Investments LLC still held 90,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 26.6%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. AXS Investments LLC still held 46,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 22.55%. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. AXS Investments LLC still held 83,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 23.37%. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. AXS Investments LLC still held 21,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.18%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. AXS Investments LLC still held 8,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.