AXS Investments LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Oracle Corp, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: FIS, SNOW, PLTR, DIA, DE, XLI, VNQ, FDX, LH, ODFL, HACK, FIW, GILD, BWA, XLB, PALL, MJ, CTAS, BX, SYY, MPW, CCI, ALLE, VRSN, SCHW, COP,
- Added Positions: PYPL, MSFT, MA, ADBE, V, NFLX, CRM, GOOGL, FB, MMM, NVDA, GE, ANSS, ISRG, QQQ, IEMG, AMZN, BDX, PEP, WMT, JNJ, BSX, SYK, XOM, CSCO, EW, LIN, ALGN, PM, CI, CVX, IDXX, ILMN, VZ, INTC, HCA, QCOM, TXN, T, AMD, VEEV, ABBV, MDLZ, TSLA, AVGO, AMAT, BAX, HUM, CNC, BA, A, MO, ZBH, DIS, CL, HD, EL, MU, DXCM, PFE, SHW, DOW, FCX, UPS, JPM, APD, NEM, ECL, HON, LLY, BAC, WFC, PPG, RTX, UNP, CMCSA, CAT, C, BIDU, BLK, GS,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ORCL, IBM, ACN, UBER, AAPL, ADP, UNH, INTU, NOW, EA, ATVI, ZM, EBAY, MELI, CTSH, ADSK, ABT, PG, TWTR, ROP, CDNS, PANW, DOCU, TMO, SNPS, MDT, MTCH, TWLO, WDAY, CRWD, OKTA, DHR, CVS, SNAP, PINS, WDC, KO, XLF, UPRO, SPXL, JETS, ANTM, MRNA, MRK, BRK.B, JNPR, DD, GRMN, XLE,
- Sold Out: CSGP, SPOT, TTD, RSP, LMT, NOBL, PKW, DGRO, SIVB, WST, LRCX, MPWR, MSTR, FBHS, TDOC, TCOM, RMD, FNV, KMB, CTVA, CMI, UHS, TRIP, PVH, AMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of AXS Investments LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,876 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,440 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.75%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,951 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.70%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,912 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.25%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 21,993 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.59%
AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $150.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 30,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $264.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 9,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 83,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
AXS Investments LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 76.25%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.089200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 44,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $288.992100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 50,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 75.86%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $388.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 32,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 69.24%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 51,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 62.59%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $623.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 21,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
AXS Investments LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 75.56%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $521.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 21,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
AXS Investments LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 59.33%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. AXS Investments LLC still held 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 31%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. AXS Investments LLC still held 90,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 26.6%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. AXS Investments LLC still held 46,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 22.55%. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. AXS Investments LLC still held 83,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 23.37%. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. AXS Investments LLC still held 21,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
AXS Investments LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.18%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. AXS Investments LLC still held 8,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AXS Investments LLC.
1. AXS Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AXS Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AXS Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AXS Investments LLC keeps buying
