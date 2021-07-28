Logo
KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys NVIDIA Corp, First Republic Bank, Nike Inc, Sells Bottomline Technologies Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Albemarle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company KAMES CAPITAL plc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, First Republic Bank, Nike Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, MetLife Inc, sells Bottomline Technologies Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Albemarle Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KAMES CAPITAL plc. As of 2021Q2, KAMES CAPITAL plc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KAMES CAPITAL plc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kames+capital+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KAMES CAPITAL plc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,068,537 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,340,886 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,722 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 81,152 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,233,399 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 225,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 176,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 272,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 257,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 799,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $196.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 718,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 148.69%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 274,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 482,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1553.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.069600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,792,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $141.33, with an estimated average price of $127.75.

Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of KAMES CAPITAL plc. Also check out:

1. KAMES CAPITAL plc's Undervalued Stocks
2. KAMES CAPITAL plc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KAMES CAPITAL plc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KAMES CAPITAL plc keeps buying
