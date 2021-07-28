KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys NVIDIA Corp, First Republic Bank, Nike Inc, Sells Bottomline Technologies Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Albemarle Corp

- New Purchases: OMC, MET, MS, AWK, PCT, UNH, DEN, DOV, ESS, GTN, NSC, MDU, ORLY,
- Added Positions: NVDA, FRC, NKE, EVBG, SHOP, T, GM, ISRG, FRPT, EXAS, DT, BAND, KO, VCYT, SEDG, GDS, BLI, UNP, ABMD, PEN, PLNT, MAXR, LNG,
- Reduced Positions: ALB, JPM, BURL, TMX, AVGO, NUE, SIVB, GOOG, NEE, STT, SITE, STLD, TSM, BABA, ATVI, ILMN, HBAN, WTRG, TXN, CMI, USB, TROW, JD, MKTX, PGR, CINF, PKG, CME, GILD, AMT, TTEK, OHI, AVY, V, IT, EMR, NOW, XYL, RSG, VZ, HBI, APD, ADP, MRK, CFG, RNG, BBY, KR, KMB, CLX, SCPL, AZN, CSCO, PODD, CL, DLR, PRFT, TGT, BLK, VTRS, DAVA, SE, ALL, MLM, ANSS, PLUG, BRK.B, LMT, PHM, LPLA, STAA, K, JNJ, HAS, WCC, DIS, OLED, GOOGL, EL, TSLA, CG, OZK, DRI, DLB, PLMR,
- Sold Out: EPAY, HAE, EQR, CSWI, DIOD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,068,537 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,340,886 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,722 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 81,152 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,233,399 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 225,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 176,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 272,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 257,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
KAMES CAPITAL plc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 799,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $196.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 718,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 148.69%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 274,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 482,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1553.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
KAMES CAPITAL plc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.069600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,792,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)
KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $141.33, with an estimated average price of $127.75.Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
KAMES CAPITAL plc sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96.
