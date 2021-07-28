Logo
Merriman Wealth Management, LLC Buys Largo Resources, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Merriman Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Largo Resources, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merriman Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merriman+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Merriman Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 616,623 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  2. Largo Resources Ltd (LR8B) - 105,845,786 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 654,927 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.74%
  4. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 570,275 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 996.05%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,924 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.00%
New Purchase: Largo Resources Ltd (LR8B)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 105,845,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 881,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 824,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.331900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 228,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 259,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.05%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 570,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.50%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 84,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 1086.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 108,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 186.88%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Sold Out: BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Merriman Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Merriman Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Merriman Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Merriman Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Merriman Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

