Merriman Wealth Management, LLC Buys Largo Resources, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

LR8B, FNDC, IVLU, MDYV, BAB, ESGV, SCHP, BOND, TLT, SPHQ, VO, PRF, BND, EMB, LIT, FXI, HYEM, MCHI, RWR, XLU, PID, REET, DFE, FNDE, GLDM, EWH, PPLT, XLF, SLV, SDG, ORCL, IWP, PYPL, SMLF, BABA, SRE, VAW, BIV, DBA, MCD, USMV, Added Positions: IJS, MSFT, VTV, AAPL, EMLC, RPV, TAN, IQLT, FNDF, VYMI, XME, WMT, HCAT, EWU, RSX, GDX, COST, AMZN, MOO, CUT, BRK.B, MO, PAYC, VFH, EWY, VOO, CVX, BTI, SPY, VNQ, EFAV, VTEB, PM, ACN, IWN, VNQI, VTIP, ARCC, VV, SCHC, SCHB, RSP, CSCO, PFE, IWD, GOOGL, HD, INTC, JPM, JNJ, MRK, MMM, NFLX, ABBV, FB, DIS, NKE,

MGC, QUAL, SPLV, IWF, VBR, VUG, VLUE, VB, IJJ, CEF, SPDW, IVV, SPEM, MDY, EFG, IEMG, VTI, XHB, VWO, SCHV, EWJ, PRFZ, IWM, FAN, EWT, IEFA, SBUX, IJR, VGIT, XLB, GWX, EFV, DJP, AVLR, VZ, BANR, T, TMUS, VIG, XOM, CMCSA, BA, AMGN, Sold Out: VXF, VBK, ICVT, JKH, BGR, IAU,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Largo Resources, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 616,623 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Largo Resources Ltd (LR8B) - 105,845,786 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 654,927 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.74% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 570,275 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 996.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 218,924 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.00%

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Largo Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 105,845,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 881,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 824,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.331900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 228,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 259,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.05%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 570,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.50%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 84,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 1086.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 108,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 186.88%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.