Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: IYF, ICE, ESML, EUSB, CWI, SAVE, SPLK, SCHV, SCHF, SCHM, SCHK, SCHG, SCHA, SCHH, SCHE, MDYV, MDYG, ZOM, SLYG, SLYV,

IYF, ICE, ESML, EUSB, CWI, SAVE, SPLK, SCHV, SCHF, SCHM, SCHK, SCHG, SCHA, SCHH, SCHE, MDYV, MDYG, ZOM, SLYG, SLYV, Added Positions: ESGU, VOO, VDE, VLUE, MTUM, NKE, LUV, VHT, LHX, FDS, WMT, GM, ESGD, KO, SUSB, VFC, AFL, YUMC,

ESGU, VOO, VDE, VLUE, MTUM, NKE, LUV, VHT, LHX, FDS, WMT, GM, ESGD, KO, SUSB, VFC, AFL, YUMC, Reduced Positions: IHI, IXN, USMV, VGT, EFG, GOVT, LQD, IVV, IGSB, ESGE, TLT, SHYG, IJH, MBB, IYG, QUAL, IEFA, SUSC, IJR, DSI, NIO, DIS, CLX, AOK, SPY, DAL, PG,

IHI, IXN, USMV, VGT, EFG, GOVT, LQD, IVV, IGSB, ESGE, TLT, SHYG, IJH, MBB, IYG, QUAL, IEFA, SUSC, IJR, DSI, NIO, DIS, CLX, AOK, SPY, DAL, PG, Sold Out: CRY, AAPL, HD, MSFT, UPS, IEF, JPM, TGT, MDT, CMCSA, UNH, AMGN, NFLX, PSX, PEP, MMM, AMT, ES, USB, T, CVX, MS, RTX, PFE, PPD, PRF, UVXY, VZ, OLN, NOK, C,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Nike Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Cryolife Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Investment Advisory. As of 2021Q2, Goodwin Investment Advisory owns 119 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goodwin Investment Advisory's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodwin+investment+advisory/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 282,832 shares, 31.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 66,216 shares, 29.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 71,715 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 60,420 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.48% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,654 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.583500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 60,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Nike Inc by 241.81%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 1488.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $51.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3279.31%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 164.78%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $227.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Cryolife Inc. The sale prices were between $22.32 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.