Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Goodwin Investment Advisory (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Nike Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Cryolife Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Investment Advisory. As of 2021Q2, Goodwin Investment Advisory owns 119 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goodwin Investment Advisory's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodwin+investment+advisory/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goodwin Investment Advisory
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 282,832 shares, 31.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 66,216 shares, 29.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 71,715 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
  4. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 60,420 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.48%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,654 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.583500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Goodwin Investment Advisory initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 60,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Nike Inc by 241.81%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 1488.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $51.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3279.31%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $254.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 164.78%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $227.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.619900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cryolife Inc (CRY)

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Cryolife Inc. The sale prices were between $22.32 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Goodwin Investment Advisory sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goodwin Investment Advisory. Also check out:

1. Goodwin Investment Advisory's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goodwin Investment Advisory's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goodwin Investment Advisory's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goodwin Investment Advisory keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider