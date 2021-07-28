Logo
Altfest L J & Co Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sells iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares P

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Altfest L J & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, sells iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares MBS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altfest L J & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 249 stocks with a total value of $417 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALTFEST L J & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altfest+l+j+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALTFEST L J & CO INC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 394,661 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  2. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 1,042,040 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  3. Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 279,748 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 277,283 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
  5. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 280,053 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.47%
New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 95,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 103,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 54,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $164.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1619.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 138.43%. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 135,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 616.27%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.978500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 292,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 279,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 409,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 271.53%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $492.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 52.97%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $755.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $57.46 and $61.96, with an estimated average price of $60.3.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Sold Out: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The sale prices were between $36.06 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.5.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALTFEST L J & CO INC. Also check out:

