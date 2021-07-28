Iron Financial, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: BSCM, BRK.B, NKE, TGT, GLDM, VAW, QCOM, KO, TJX, AMT, VXF,
- Added Positions: FBND, SPSB, SCHP, MBB, VGIT, LTPZ, AMZN, EDV, IDXX, KR, ADBE, SPGI, GOOGL, LMT, COST, MO, DG, CLX, MTD, PGR, INTC, CERN, GLD, SGOL, EL, BABA, ITW, LOW, WMT, MA, EFA, DNP, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: CME, SPY, VUG, TSLA, ACWV, SPTM, USMV, CACG, SPDW, MOAT, GOOG, AAPL, ABT, SPEM, VTI, JNJ, VIG, VCSH, ABBV, ZROZ, PG, ISTB, VZ, VXUS, T, JPM, FB, V, DIS, SCHB, VTEB, MELI, HD,
- Sold Out: IAU, SH, SBUX, VOT, SENS,
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 735,567 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 82,890 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,705 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 157,773 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 93,543 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 121,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $258.038700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $179.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.675600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 94,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)
Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $78.73 and $85.91, with an estimated average price of $82.27. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $690.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $623.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97.Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)
Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $2.53.
