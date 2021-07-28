Logo
Iron Financial, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Iron Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nike Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, ProShares Short S&P500, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Iron Financial, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iron Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iron Financial, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 735,567 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
  2. CME Group Inc (CME) - 82,890 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,705 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  4. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 157,773 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15%
  5. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 93,543 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 121,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $258.038700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $179.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.675600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 94,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $78.73 and $85.91, with an estimated average price of $82.27. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $690.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $623.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97.

Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.71 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $2.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Iron Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Iron Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iron Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iron Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iron Financial, LLC keeps buying
