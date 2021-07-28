Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devic

New Purchases: FALN, IXG, XLB, FEU, XLI, SPTL, XSOE, CI, IQV, OGN, O,

FALN, IXG, XLB, FEU, XLI, SPTL, XSOE, CI, IQV, OGN, O, Added Positions: IUSB, EFV, IVV, IGSB, GOVT, ESGU, BNDX, VUG, VEA, IYE, BSV, BLV, ESGE, BIV, VWO, VMBS, IJR, VTV, VLUE, EFG, VB, MTUM, MBB, IEFA, MCHP, WMB, SPAB, V, TXN, HYG, FBHS, DE, FIS, ABT, GOOGL, AMZN, ARKK, VTEB, CDNS, CMCSA, DECK, ES, KDP, AOK, MUB, RBC, QRVO, PXD, NEE, MU, TIP,

IUSB, EFV, IVV, IGSB, GOVT, ESGU, BNDX, VUG, VEA, IYE, BSV, BLV, ESGE, BIV, VWO, VMBS, IJR, VTV, VLUE, EFG, VB, MTUM, MBB, IEFA, MCHP, WMB, SPAB, V, TXN, HYG, FBHS, DE, FIS, ABT, GOOGL, AMZN, ARKK, VTEB, CDNS, CMCSA, DECK, ES, KDP, AOK, MUB, RBC, QRVO, PXD, NEE, MU, TIP, Reduced Positions: LQD, IXN, IHI, USMV, SPLG, JNK, XLF, TOTL, PDBC, XLE, SPDW, RYT, SPEM, SPSM, VPL, RSP, XLK, SPIB, SPTM, SPIP, FTSL, LMBS, EBND, PM, GLD, CM, PFE, PG, SO, VOD, RWX, AOM, IEMG, SPMD, GWX, VZ, DUK, ABBV, GILD, ENB, XOM, CSCO, CVX, BTI, T, BCE, SPY, IBM, DLR, CCI, RWR, D, AAPL, TRP, AMGN, TFC, UL, USB, AEP, MMM, HBAN, PEG, TLT, PPL, GIS, PEP, RF, MRK, NGG, NSC, HD, HASI, FB, IYG, JPM, KMB, AVY, BBY, NUE, NVST, KO, XLC, WIP, EHC, DAR, IVOL,

LQD, IXN, IHI, USMV, SPLG, JNK, XLF, TOTL, PDBC, XLE, SPDW, RYT, SPEM, SPSM, VPL, RSP, XLK, SPIB, SPTM, SPIP, FTSL, LMBS, EBND, PM, GLD, CM, PFE, PG, SO, VOD, RWX, AOM, IEMG, SPMD, GWX, VZ, DUK, ABBV, GILD, ENB, XOM, CSCO, CVX, BTI, T, BCE, SPY, IBM, DLR, CCI, RWR, D, AAPL, TRP, AMGN, TFC, UL, USB, AEP, MMM, HBAN, PEG, TLT, PPL, GIS, PEP, RF, MRK, NGG, NSC, HD, HASI, FB, IYG, JPM, KMB, AVY, BBY, NUE, NVST, KO, XLC, WIP, EHC, DAR, IVOL, Sold Out: MA, PNC, EL, LUV, URI, XLY, MJ, LESL, CCIV, MFGP, UA, HPE, TWTR, EBS, WU, DDD, QCOM, NKE, SJM, HPQ, DXC, CINF, ALK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+harbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 82,455 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 437,209 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 132,090 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 294,772 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 175,465 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.065700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 78,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 28,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 161,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 117,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 106,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.