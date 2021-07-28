Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devic

- New Purchases: FALN, IXG, XLB, FEU, XLI, SPTL, XSOE, CI, IQV, OGN, O,
- Added Positions: IUSB, EFV, IVV, IGSB, GOVT, ESGU, BNDX, VUG, VEA, IYE, BSV, BLV, ESGE, BIV, VWO, VMBS, IJR, VTV, VLUE, EFG, VB, MTUM, MBB, IEFA, MCHP, WMB, SPAB, V, TXN, HYG, FBHS, DE, FIS, ABT, GOOGL, AMZN, ARKK, VTEB, CDNS, CMCSA, DECK, ES, KDP, AOK, MUB, RBC, QRVO, PXD, NEE, MU, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, IXN, IHI, USMV, SPLG, JNK, XLF, TOTL, PDBC, XLE, SPDW, RYT, SPEM, SPSM, VPL, RSP, XLK, SPIB, SPTM, SPIP, FTSL, LMBS, EBND, PM, GLD, CM, PFE, PG, SO, VOD, RWX, AOM, IEMG, SPMD, GWX, VZ, DUK, ABBV, GILD, ENB, XOM, CSCO, CVX, BTI, T, BCE, SPY, IBM, DLR, CCI, RWR, D, AAPL, TRP, AMGN, TFC, UL, USB, AEP, MMM, HBAN, PEG, TLT, PPL, GIS, PEP, RF, MRK, NGG, NSC, HD, HASI, FB, IYG, JPM, KMB, AVY, BBY, NUE, NVST, KO, XLC, WIP, EHC, DAR, IVOL,
- Sold Out: MA, PNC, EL, LUV, URI, XLY, MJ, LESL, CCIV, MFGP, UA, HPE, TWTR, EBS, WU, DDD, QCOM, NKE, SJM, HPQ, DXC, CINF, ALK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 82,455 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 437,209 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 132,090 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 294,772 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 175,465 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.065700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 78,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 28,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (FEU)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 161,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 117,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 106,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.
