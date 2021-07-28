Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devic

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+harbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 82,455 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 437,209 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 132,090 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 294,772 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 175,465 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.065700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 78,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 28,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (FEU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 161,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 117,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 106,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 53,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider