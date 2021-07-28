Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys Sunrun Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Twilio Inc

- New Purchases: RUN, HD, IWF,
- Added Positions: BSV, IWM, VXUS, GT, BAC, VNM, NWL, SPLK, ABBV, STZ, EMR, WM, WFC, DIS, XLNX, RCL, SPY, COUP, BZUN, AAPL, BDJ, LXRX, DDOG, PGX, GSK, VZ, SYK, MSFT, EWG, EEM,
- Sold Out: TWLO,
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 245,481 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 67,254 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 205,620 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
- VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) - 487,607 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 205,206 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 94,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.
