Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys Sunrun Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Twilio Inc

New Purchases: RUN, HD, IWF,

RUN, HD, IWF, Added Positions: BSV, IWM, VXUS, GT, BAC, VNM, NWL, SPLK, ABBV, STZ, EMR, WM, WFC, DIS, XLNX, RCL, SPY, COUP, BZUN, AAPL, BDJ, LXRX, DDOG, PGX, GSK, VZ, SYK, MSFT, EWG, EEM,

BSV, IWM, VXUS, GT, BAC, VNM, NWL, SPLK, ABBV, STZ, EMR, WM, WFC, DIS, XLNX, RCL, SPY, COUP, BZUN, AAPL, BDJ, LXRX, DDOG, PGX, GSK, VZ, SYK, MSFT, EWG, EEM, Sold Out: TWLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sunrun Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Boothe Investment Group, Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothe+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 245,481 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 67,254 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 205,620 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) - 487,607 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 205,206 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 94,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.