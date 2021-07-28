Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: SPHQ, RSP,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, DIA, MSFT, ACN, PYPL, FB, V, HD, AMZN, ADBE, MA, GOOG, LLY, IWM, ABT, IBB, TDIV,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, TSLA, MRK, SYK,
For the details of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advanced+asset+management+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,210 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 113,716 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,200 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 281,700 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 239,600 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc. Also check out:
1. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment