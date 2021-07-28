Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: SPHQ, RSP,

SPHQ, RSP, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, DIA, MSFT, ACN, PYPL, FB, V, HD, AMZN, ADBE, MA, GOOG, LLY, IWM, ABT, IBB, TDIV,

SPY, QQQ, DIA, MSFT, ACN, PYPL, FB, V, HD, AMZN, ADBE, MA, GOOG, LLY, IWM, ABT, IBB, TDIV, Sold Out: BRK.B, TSLA, MRK, SYK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advanced+asset+management+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,210 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 113,716 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,200 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 281,700 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 239,600 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $151.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.