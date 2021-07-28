C-J Advisory, Inc Buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: IWL, NUSC, IVV,

IWL, NUSC, IVV, Added Positions: AAPL, SUSB, AGG, BSV, IEFA, BIV, VUG, ESGD, SUB, SUSC, IEMG, ESGE, MUB,

AAPL, SUSB, AGG, BSV, IEFA, BIV, VUG, ESGD, SUB, SUSC, IEMG, ESGE, MUB, Reduced Positions: DSI, SUSA, SPY, IJK, EFA,

DSI, SUSA, SPY, IJK, EFA, Sold Out: BAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C-J Advisory, Inc. As of 2021Q2, C-J Advisory, Inc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of C-J Advisory, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/c-j+advisory%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 79,206 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 129,989 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 106,042 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 36,876 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 113,647 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%

C-J Advisory, Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.959000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.8%. The holding were 129,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

C-J Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.611500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 95,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

C-J Advisory, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $441.199000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

C-J Advisory, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 153.77%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 26,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

C-J Advisory, Inc added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 110.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 64,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

C-J Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.