SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Buys Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Sells , Cooper Tire & Rubber Co,

- Added Positions: GT, OMI, SIG, LB, MDRX, AEO, BHLB, CAL, BKE, BLDR, CAR, PLCE, TPR, DVN, UFS, OVV, M, GIII, GPS, GCO, HIBB, KSS, KFY, MTZ, MYGN, NCR, POLY, RRGB, RUTH, SLM, THC, TEX, X, VVI, WCC, SEM, CIT, USCR, GRPN, REGI, COMM, TSE, GWB, WBT, ATKR, ADNT, AA, CARS, REZI, KTB, AIR, AGCO, AMN, AZZ, AYI, ALK, AXL, AFG, TVTY, AMKR, APOG, ARNA, ARCB, ARW, MTOR, AVT, OZK, BDC, BHE, CMA, FIX, DXC, CMTL, DVA, DLX, DBD, DY, EWBC, EBIX, EME, EPC, PACW, FL, FDP, GBX, HNI, HA, EHC, HP, HSIC, MLHR, HFC, NSIT, TILE, IPG, JBL, JBLU, JLL, KNL, TBI, LAZ, LYV, MGLN, MAN, MATW, MEI, MHK, MLI, VTRS, HOPE, NTGR, NTAP, NXST, JWN, NUS, OSK, PDCO, MD, TPC, PRGO, PVH, PLAB, PPC, PLXS, BPOP, RDNT, RJF, RAD, RHI, R, SANM, XPO, STLD, STC, SYKE, SNX, TTMI, TCBI, TXT, TGI, UMBF, UMPQ, UIS, UTHR, UVV, UNM, URBN, WNC, WERN, WHR, WTFC, INT, XRX, ZION, HBI, WU, PRIM, KBR, SBH, SPR, SMCI, CNK, JAZZ, CVI, TNET, DAN, RGA, LEA, KAR, RCM, FAF, FN, LPLA, SAVE, ACHC, YELP, ALSN, MRC, SUPN, RLGY, PBF, NCLH, AAL, INGN, SABR, DNOW, BSIG, FHB, VREX, JELD, HCC, SGH, AVYA, BV, ACA,
- Sold Out: MIK, CTB, WDR, PRSP,
- Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 39,413 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 55,459 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- L Brands Inc (LB) - 27,201 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 42,936 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Welbilt Inc (WBT) - 75,240 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (MIK)
SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: (WDR)
SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.
