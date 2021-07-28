Portfolio Strategies, Inc. Buys Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Water ETF, Sells Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: CSM, RWJ, RWK, FIVG, ICF, SRVR, NKE, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: USA, MGK, FIW, SMH, IYW, SOXX, JKH, VONG, IGM, ADP, AAPL, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: LIT, QQQ, AMZN, COO,
- Sold Out: BLOK, XSD, IWC, KOMP, ARKW, IPO, QCLN, ARKK, TAN, PBW, JKK, XLP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 168,143 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.13%
- Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) - 4,563,856 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42733.00%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 70,652 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.63%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 118,029 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.24%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 62,590 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 153,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.39 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $118.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 114,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 151,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 208,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 46,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $36.06 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.439600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 50,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund by 42733.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 4,563,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 184.24%. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $242.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 118,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 2150.40%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.871100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 206,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $254.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 168,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 355.80%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 138,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $441.066500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 70,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07.Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74.Sold Out: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.
