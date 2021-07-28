Portfolio Strategies, Inc. Buys Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Water ETF, Sells Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. Buys Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Water ETF, Sells Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Portfolio Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Water ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30, sells Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Portfolio Strategies, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portfolio+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.
  1. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 168,143 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.13%
  2. Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) - 4,563,856 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42733.00%
  3. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 70,652 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.63%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 118,029 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.24%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 62,590 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
New Purchase: ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 153,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.39 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $118.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 114,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 151,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 208,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 46,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $36.06 and $41.37, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.439600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 50,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund by 42733.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 4,563,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 184.24%. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $242.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 118,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 2150.40%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.871100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 206,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $254.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 168,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 355.80%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 138,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $441.066500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 70,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07.

Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74.

Sold Out: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $59.45 and $69.32, with an estimated average price of $65.83.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Portfolio Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $54.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $62.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Portfolio Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Portfolio Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Portfolio Strategies, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider