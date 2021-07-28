Logo
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Announce Its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after market close, it expects to release full financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2021. Later that same day, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern Time), Capstone will host a live webcast to discuss those results.

At the end of the conference call, Capstone will host a question-and-answer session to provide an opportunity for financial analysts to ask questions. Investors and interested individuals are invited to listen to the webcast by logging on to the Company's investor relations webpage at www.capstonegreenenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 30 days.

About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: [email protected]. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three years are estimated at 1,115,100 tons of carbon and $698 million in annual energy savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

CONTACT:
Capstone Green Energy
Investor and investment media inquiries:
818-407-3628
[email protected]

SOURCE: Capstone Green Energy Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657283/Capstone-Green-Energy-NASDAQCGRN-to-Announce-Its-First-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2022-Financial-Results-on-Wednesday-August-11-2021

