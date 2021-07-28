ITOCO Welcomes Mr. Alberto Ramirez As the Leader of Its Technical Management Team, Carbon Credits

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alberto Ramirez has joined the firm as leader of Technical Management Team, Carbon Credits and Capture.

Mr. Ramirez is a Biologist and graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He came to Itoco from the World Resources Institute (WRI) - Mexico, where he is the Forest Carbon Coordinator.

He was responsible for coordinating Carbon Capture (CO2) forestry projects through the formation of community technical capacities; linking forest communities at the national level; advising on removal of inventories, monitoring, reporting and verification. As well, he actively participated in the implementation of activities aimed at influencing public policy on issues of biodiversity, management of forest resources and mitigation of climate change.

His past collaborations include being a consultant for entities such as CONAFOR, PROBOSQUE, SEDEMA, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Mexico, Climate Action Reserve (CAR), PRONATURE, and ClimateSeed, among others. He has worked for the development and evaluation of the viability of CO2 Carbon Capture forestry projects, and he has experience as a verifier in compliance with forestry regulations in matters of sustainability with an emphasis on biodiversity and social aspects.

As the first Mexican verifier accredited by CAR, Mr. Ramirez has participated in the review and proposal of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) removal protocols such as the CAR Forest Protocol for Mexico v.2.0 and the Draft Forest Protocol for the Emissions Trading System (SCE MX).

His main activities are focused on the sustainable management of natural resources through the participation of rural communities, technical training, and national and international dissemination of the current status of the potential of Mexican forests and agriculture for Carbon Credit and Capture markets.

About ITOCO Inc.:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

