01 Communique Announces the Release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. for Booming Remote Work Trend in Japan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') today announced the release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ("HSC") in Japan with the product availability set for July 28, 2021. DoMobile, developed by 01 Communique in conjunction with HSC, is a secure remote access solution that is exclusively marketed by HSC in Japan. More details of DoMobile can be found at:

https://www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp/solution/domobile_asp/index.html

"We are very excited about the prospects for our new offering in DoMobile v4," said Mr. Toshiyuki Nishino, Digital Transformation Business Division General Manager of Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. "The technology and security underlying DoMobile are second to none, allowing us to market the solutions not only to SMBs, but also to government agencies, financial industries, health sectors, etc. which require highly secure remote access environment. More than 3,800 corporations are now using DoMobile as their telework solution, and the number continues to grow rapidly."

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique commented, 'Japanese companies used to have office-centric workstyle with employees commuting to the office every business day. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed this tradition. Employees are asked to stay at home and remote working is now the booming trend. This new workstyle is expected to continue even after the pandemic.. Our latest version of the software has added innovative features tailoring to the new workplace dynamics in Japan, as well as enhanced capabilities to tackle the increased cyber-attacks faced due to remote working. We are exhilarated to continue providing the best-in-class remote access solutions to the Japanese market through our long-standing partner HSC and we look forward to their tremendous success in the marketing of DoMobile v4."

About Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. For more information, visit the company's website at www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™'s patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", 'anticipate', "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the business prospects of IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers and a corresponding delay in Q-Day, the ability for the Company to generate sales, and gain adoption of, IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

[email protected]

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/657376/01-Communique-Announces-the-Release-of-DoMobile-v4-by-Hitachi-Solutions-Create-Ltd-for-Booming-Remote-Work-Trend-in-Japan



