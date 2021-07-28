Logo
Alaska Airlines appoints 34-year airline veteran to lead sales

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 28, 2021

SEATTLE, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines has named 34-year airline veteran Toni Freeberg managing director of sales effective immediately. Freeberg assumes the role currently held by Mark Bocchi, who will retire from Alaska Airlines in October after 40 years.

Toni.jpg

In her new role, Freeberg will set the strategy and oversee corporate and specialty sales, and further champion the integration into the oneworld global alliance. As managing director of sales, she will drive our West Coast international initiatives and corporate partners, travel management companies and small business programs. Additionally, she'll work with our airline and corporate customers to create partnerships that reduce the climate impact of corporate business travel.

"On behalf of the entire commercial team, I'd like to thank Mark for his countless contributions to Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air over the past four decades," said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines chief commercial officer.

"Toni's extensive airline experience and expertise managing complex business initiatives during both the Virgin America integration and Alaska's entry into oneworld, make her incredibly well suited to lead our sales organization," said Harrison. "Likewise, her decade+ of corporate sales leadership will help us unlock the value of oneworld and our West Coast International Alliance with American Airlines and deepen our partnerships with travel management companies at a transformational time for the airline."

Freeberg is the recipient of Alaska Airlines highest honor – the Customer Service Legend Award. Nominated by their peers, Legends personify our company's values of spirit, resourcefulness, integrity, professionalism and care.

On the blog: A genuine trailblazer, Alaska employee Toni triumphed Mt. Rainier & airline merger

Since joining Alaska Airlines in 1988, Freeberg rose through the ranks, holding a variety of positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as director of business transformation, where she oversaw the seamless integration into oneworld. Before that, Freeberg helped lead the successful integration of the Alaska and Virgin America passenger service systems. She has also held a variety of leadership roles focused on national accounts, alliance sales and call center support. For nearly three decades, she has also volunteered as a leader for Alaska's Compassionate Assistance Relief Effort, which is part of the airline's emergency response and preparedness team.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about our climate impact goals at blog.alaskaair.com. Read about Alaska Airlines at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

favicon.png?sn=SF56843&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-appoints-34-year-airline-veteran-to-lead-sales-301342903.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF56843&Transmission_Id=202107281101PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF56843&DateId=20210728
