Robert Half Named To Forbes' List Of Best Employers For Women 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women 2021. This is the company's third consecutive year on the list.

The prestigious award ranks large employers based on an independent survey of 50,000 participants from a wide range of companies. Respondents rated their employer on several attributes, including workplace conditions, potential for development, company image and issues that support gender equality, such as parental leave, representation and pay equity.



"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a more inclusive, diverse and equitable workplace," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "We are proud that many exceptional women have chosen to build meaningful careers at Robert Half, and we remain dedicated to supporting their professional growth and maintaining a culture of gender equality."



